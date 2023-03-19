The Greens are campaigning for safe ratios in hospitals, a 15 per cent rise for teachers and no new coal or gas projects.
On a local level, Greens candidate for Rockale, local businessman and Arncliffe resident Peter Strong has spoken out against pokies harm, artificial turf and pork barrelling from the major parties.
"We need transparent and accountable governance to bring people together to create ways to tackle problems like affordable housing and climate change.
"I have been a community builder in Sydney's Inner West for over 20 years, working on campaigns and co-created events that draw attention to many environmental and social justice issues," Mr Strong said.
"I have also campaigned for indigenous rights, urgent action on climate change and the rollout of sustainable energy, community-friendly public transport urban transport, not profit/toll-driven new road developments like WestConnex and the F6."
He is supporting calls by Greens candidate for Oatley, Taylor Vandijk for the next NSW Government to save the historic Lugarno property, Glenlee by purchasing the property for the community following the State Election.
Mr Green has also supported the Greens candidate for Kogarah Tracy Yuen who has spoken of the personal impact that poker machine gambling has had on her family and has supported the Greens calls for NSW to introduce universal mandatory cashless and harm reduction payment systems for poker machine gambling.
