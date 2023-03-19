St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Greens for Rockdale, Peter Strong

Updated March 20 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:40am
The Greens team in St George, from left,Taylor Vandijk, Tracy Yuen, Peter Strong and Greens MLC Sue Higginson.

The Greens are campaigning for safe ratios in hospitals, a 15 per cent rise for teachers and no new coal or gas projects.

