St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Woronora couple Scott and Rhonda Gibbons to take part in 11th 4WD Adventure with Variety

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott and Rhonda Gibbons are participating in their 11th 4WD Adventure with Variety. Picture supplied

Former Sutherland Shire real estate agent Scott Gibbons and his wife Rhonda are about to take part in their eleventh 4WD Adventure with Variety, enjoying a great holiday while raising funds for needy children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.