Former Sutherland Shire real estate agent Scott Gibbons and his wife Rhonda are about to take part in their eleventh 4WD Adventure with Variety, enjoying a great holiday while raising funds for needy children.
The Woronora couple will be driving their 2007 Toyota Landcruiser 200 diesel which has clocked up more than 240,000kms.
The children's charity says the Variety 4WD Adventure is a six-day event in which vehicles leave the bitumen "to traverse granite outcrops, navigate river runs and chase waterfalls, raising funds for children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability".
"The event showcases regional travel through stunning scenery, boutique accommodation, great food, and wine and plenty of entertainment," the charity says.
More than 35 4WDs will start the adventure from Coffs Harbour on Sunday March 26.
They will travel to the majestic Lamington National Park in Queensland making its way through Nymboi-Binderay National Park, Inverell Pioneer Village, Lockyer National Park, Condamine Gorge and River and 0'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat.
Each of the towns they stop in overnight will benefit from around $20,000 in tourism dollars, while kids and community groups in the vicinity can also look forward to around $25,000 in donations and equipment.
Mr Gibbons is well known from his real estate days, particularly selling homes and land in the developing Menai area in the 1980s.
A dynamic personality and winner of many auctioneer and sales awards, he devoted himself to charity work and in 2020 was awarded the Order of the Medal of Australia (OAM).
Scott and Rhonda Gibbons "guestimate" they have raised $100,000 during their 11 years on the road with the 4WD Adventure and they also love the camaraderie.
"It's one of the best and well organised holidays anyone could ever go on," he said.
"All we have to do is jump in our 4WD and go. We're a great team as I do the driving while Rhonda navigates, which is ideal because I'm an absolutely terrible navigator and we wouldn't get out of the shire if I had to navigate."
Mr Gibbons said the highlight was being part of the events where gifts to children were handed out along the way.
"You can see the difference it makes instantly by watching the kids' faces," he said.
The couple will be auctioning wheel balance and alignment vouchers, donated by Tyrepower, to raise extra funds.
They are also auctioning some more quirky items including a child-size replica of 1900's old truck, which is a one-off and had been hand made by Hare & Forbes especially for the 4WD Adventure.
The couple are known for their creative fund-raising ideas.
