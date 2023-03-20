Appeal after more than 100 number plates stolen

Police are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into the theft of more than 100 number plates from parked cars in St George.
Between 1am and 5am on March 12, 2023, more than 100 parked cars in the Brighton-Le-Sands area had their number plates removed and stolen.
The streets that were targeted included Bay, O'Neill, Bay, Princess, Bruce and Gordon Streets, Crawford and Teralba Roads, Brighton and Moate Avenues.
The man depicted is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged 25 to 30 years-old, of medium build, a bald head, and dark beard.
He was wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts and thongs.
Anyone who may have information which might assist police is urged to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
