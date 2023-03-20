St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Police appeal after more than 100 number plates stolen in the Brighton-Le-Sands area

March 21 2023 - 8:30am
Police are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into the theft of more than 100 number plates from parked cars in St George.

