Southern Cross University seeks participants for Pharmacare weight loss trial

By Eva Kolimar
March 21 2023 - 10:00am
A new clinical trial is seeking participants to be part of a weight loss study. File picture

Researchers at Southern Cross University's National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine are calling for generally healthy adults between the ages of 18-60 to join a clinical trial for weight loss.

