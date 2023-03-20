Researchers at Southern Cross University's National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine are calling for generally healthy adults between the ages of 18-60 to join a clinical trial for weight loss.
The trial aims to assess the effectiveness of the herbal supplement in aiding overweight Australians to lose weight.
The trial will last for 16 weeks, with participants visiting a local health practitioner once a month for four months.
The practitioner available in Sutherland Shire is Earth to Eden Naturopathy with Ella at Sylvania Waters.
Participants will receive either an active product or a placebo treatment which is designed to have no therapeutic value, but is similar in look, taste and smell to the active treatment being used.
Lead investigator Janet Schloss says there is a collective global fight to find ways to assist people to lose weight with many companies developing products to try to assist, however there is still limited data on the efficacy of certain formulas.
"Losing weight can be a very difficult and frustrating experience for a lot of people and it is common for those trying to lose weight to try many different diets, exercise regimes and products, often with little success and sustainability," Dr Schloss said.
"This trial offers an opportunity for people who are overweight to try a new product which may assist them in losing weight in conjunction with nutrition information and exercise consultation.
This study has been funded by Pharmacare, a health and wellness product manufacturer and the research has been approved by Southern Cross University Human Research Ethics Committee.
Participants will receive a $100 Coles Group and Myer gift card plus a one-year subscription to health and well-being app MyFitnessPal Premium version.
