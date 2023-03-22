St George candidates face the final countdown

As the 2023 State Election entered the home stretch, candidates lined up to give their final pitch to voters.
In Kogarah, Chris Minns said a Labor Government will amend the NSW Constitution to safeguard the public ownership of critical public assets starting with Sydney Water and Hunter Water.
"Labor also believes that a guaranteed right to a safe, reliable, supply of clean water - provided by the Government of this State - should be a constitutionally protected right for the people of New South Wales," Mr Minns said.
"Ahead of the 2019 election campaign, Perrottet said repeatedly that there were "no plans" for the privatisation of the remaining share of WestConnex," Mr Minns said.
"After the election, Perrottet privatised the rest of WestConnex. Challenged on the U-turn, he simply said: "Plans change."
Liberal candidate for Kogarah, Craig Chung announced an $18 million commitment to the upgrade of Kogarah Public School, including new classrooms and assembly hall. Previously, Labor had made a $12 million commitment to upgrade the school.
Mr Chung also visited Kogarah Community Services and made a $300,000 commitment to continue the Intergenerational Program bringing school children and seniors together.
Tracy Yuen, Greens candidate for Kogarah also called for greater investment in public schools including Kogarah Public School.
Her other priorities include a two year rent freeze on public housing, protection of heritage and green spaces, better nurse to patient ratios, a new paramedic station in St George and prioritising the network review for the M5 nd M8 and getting trucks of local roads.
Independent Troy Stolz who is campaigning for Kogarah an anti-pokies platform said, "In this election there needs to be a candidate completely independent of the power of the gambling industry and ultimately not beholden to the toxic pokie dollar. Chris Minns' proposed reforms are a cop out. It's clear he will not challenge the pubs and clubs. In backing vested interests, he is failing our community. "
In Oatley, the Liberal candidate and current member, Mark Coure announced a $40 million commitment to rebuilding Carss Park Pool at its current site.
The new facility would include a new multi-use 50-metre pool, 25-metre learn-to-swim pool, splash pool, gym, cafe and 184 additional car spaces.
Labor's candidate for Oatley Ashvini Ambihaipahar announced that Riverwood Community Centre will receive a $6 million upgrade should Labor win.
"This funding would provide the opportunity to upgrade and transform Riverwood Community Centre's capacity and quality of service," Ms Ambihaipahar said.
Greens candidate for Oatley, Taylor Vandijk joined community calls for the next NSW Government to save Glenlee following the State Election.
Ms Vandijk said: "Glenlee would provide a much needed space for community and culture, its rarity and intactness makes it a site of significance."
Independent for Oatley , Natalie Mort said she is fighting for a fair share of state government funding to rebuild Carss Park Pool, as well as the acquisition of Glenlee at Lugarno.
"I will also support the residents of Mortdale who have made it clear they want no more than four-storeys in the Mortdale Master Plan.
"The election result could be a minority government where Independents will be crucial and have a lot of influence in the State Government," she said.
Rockdale MP, Labor's Steve Kamper said, "I've been disappointed by the Government trying to short-change our area with half-baked projects like the M6 Stage 1 that won't connect to Southern Cross Drive and the unnecessary extended clearways they want to ram through Brighton," Mr Kamper said.
"I'll be fighting alongside Chris Minns to finish the precious Wolli Creek Regional Park, ensure we fix our schools and hospitals, bring tolls and other cost relief to residents and small business owners, and get traffic back on the motorways and off our local roads," he said.
Liberal candidate for Rockdale, Muhammad Rana said, "If re-elected Liberal and Nationals government will make the most significant financial security investment in our state's history," Mr Rana said.
"Starting from this year 2023, for every child in NSW aged 10 and under and newborn - we will create an individual 'NSW Kids Future Fund Account'."
Greens candidate for Rockdale, Peter Strong said the Greens are campaigning for safe ratios in hospitals, a 15 per cent rise for teachers and no new coal or gas projects.
"We need transparent and accountable governance to bring people together to create ways to tackle problems like affordable housing and climate change," he said.
