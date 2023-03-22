St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Candidates face the final countdown

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George candidates face the final countdown

As the 2023 State Election entered the home stretch, candidates lined up to give their final pitch to voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.