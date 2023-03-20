St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Free family fun with Easter Outdoor Cinema

Updated March 21 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

I'm excited to let Georges River families know about our free family fun event coming up on Sunday 2 April. Council is hosting its first Easter event with an Outdoor Cinema at Riverwood Park, Coleridge Street, Riverwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.