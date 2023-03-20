Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Free family fun with Easter Outdoor Cinema

I'm excited to let Georges River families know about our free family fun event coming up on Sunday 2 April. Council is hosting its first Easter event with an Outdoor Cinema at Riverwood Park, Coleridge Street, Riverwood.
Gates open at 1.00pm and Council will be providing complimentary activities including face painting and glitter tattoos, and a chocolate Easter egg giveaway by the Easter Bunny.
The Lions Club of Lugarno will be cooking up a sausage sizzle, and there will be other vendors to purchase food and drinks from.
At 3pm, we will be having a free screening of the 2011 movie 'Hop' with complimentary popcorn for each family. It will be a popular event, so I recommend getting in early to secure a free bean bag seat to borrow. Otherwise, you can bring your own picnic blanket.
There is ample free parking on site and the park is located within a short walk from Riverwood Train Station.
I appreciate that with increased costs of living and higher interest rates, family budgets have tightened, and family entertainment may be a low priority. This is why Council is happy to provide our local residents this opportunity to spread some Easter cheer.
We look forward to seeing you there and I encourage you to mark it in your calendars.
To find out more information, go to Council's event page: Georges River Council - Council events (nsw.gov.au)
