How to mark Earth Hour 2023

March 22 2023 - 8:30am
The goal of Earth Hour is to raise awareness about climate change and to encourage individuals and communities to take action to reduce their carbon footprint.

Earth Hour, the annual event that encourages everyone to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour as a symbol of commitment to the planet, will be held this Saturday, 25 March at 8:30pm.

