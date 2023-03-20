Sutherland Shire Council says the community expressed a strong desire for traditional play spaces in an upgraded Cronulla mall.
The council was responding to concerns expressed by long-standing business Greens Footwear about a proposed playground outside its store.
Proprietor Robert Green said last week the play space would be unfenced, "so there will be young children running around and lots of prams, scooters and bikes", which would hinder pedestrian movement and impact the elderly and mobility impaired.
RELATED:
Mr Green and his daughter Lucy Hodson, who operate the footwear business together, also question the need for two playgrounds in the mall, and suggest the money may be better spent on providing more shelter for use during wet or very hot weather.
A council spokeswoman said, as part of the completed community consultation for Stage 2 of the Cronulla Town Centre Upgrade in 2020, there was a strong desire for traditional play spaces within the plaza.
"Play has been a long-standing feature of Cronulla mall since its original construction in 1988," she said.
"Council engaged an independent consultant to review and assess accessibility, supervisory space, and pedestrian circulation around the two new play spaces that form part of the Cronulla Plaza upgrade.
"The outcome of the assessment is that the playground design and associated infrastructure exceeds relevant requirements.
"The play spaces are also located a distance from roadways which meets the requirements for safety."
The spokeswoman said community consultation and engagement began with the Town Centre Public Domain Masterplan in 2016, and there was further consultation with the local community in 2020.
"Council met with businesses in the plaza that are located near both playgrounds between September 2022 and March 2023, and feedback received further informed the design," she said.
Two play spaces are included in the mall upgrade design. The other, at the northern end, will be for children aged 5-12.
Tenders have been called for Stage 2 of the Cronulla Town Centre upgrade, and work is scheduled to start in June.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.