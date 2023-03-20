St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council responds to business over children's playground in Cronulla mall upgrade

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:50am
Artist's impression of the playground for children up to age five at the southern end of the mall, with Greens Footwear in the background. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Council says the community expressed a strong desire for traditional play spaces in an upgraded Cronulla mall.

