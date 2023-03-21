Georges River Council installs RacismNotWelcome signs

Georges River Council has installed 12 #RacismNotWelcome street signs across the local government area (LGA).
The street signs were installed at key locations including; train stations and town centres in Hurstville, South Hurstville, Beverly Hills, Kogarah, Kogarah Bay, Oatley, Lugarno, Riverwood, Mortdale, Penshurst, Kyle Bay and Allawah.
Georges River joins 16 NSW and Victorian councils to participate in the #RacismNotWelcome Campaign.
The #RacismNotWelcome movement was launched in 2020 by the Inner West Multicultural Network and is supported by former Socceroo, Craig Foster, the 2023 NSW Australian of the Year, an Ambassador of the 'Racism. It Stops With Me' campaign and former The World Game commentator at SBS.
Mr Foster met with Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris to launch the #RacismNotWelcome street signs as part of Council's Harmony Week celebrations on 20 March 2023.
"Thanks to Georges River Council for joining the nationwide campaign to stand up against racism," he said.
"We know there has been a disturbing rise of racism and hateful ideologies so all our institutions across Australia need to stand proudly together to loudly say racism is not welcome."
Council joined the #RacismNotWelcome movement as part of its four-year 'Better Together' anti-racism campaign that was launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (21 March 2022). Council's campaign aims to promote diversity, encourage social cohesion and call out discrimination in our community.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "The installation of the #RacismNotWelcome street signs supports our 'Better Together' campaign.
"In 2021, Census studies showed 46 percent of people living in the Georges River area were born overseas. Council is proud of the diversity of our area and is committed to providing our community with the knowledge and tools to be able to recognise, challenge and report racism when they see it, and to support those who are directly affected by acts of racism.
"Council is committed to eliminating all types of discrimination in our community. This is reflected in our Social Justice Charter and our Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) 2022-2026. We also support several community events and local organisations that celebrate diversity in our community."
The Australian Human Rights Commission, Asian Australian Alliance, Multicultural Communities Council, Inner City Teachers Association, Voice Everyday Racism and Hue endorse the campaign, while the NSW Parliament and Australian Local Government Association also support the motion of installing #RacismNotWelcome street signs.
To learn more about Council's 'Better Together' campaign, visit Council's website; Georges River Council - Our Community (nsw.gov.au)
