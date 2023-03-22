This Sutherland Shire crew is ready to rev it up.
Six mates will embark on a five-day road trip across central west NSW in late April in their classic cars, to raise money for cancer research.
They will fund the trip entirely on their own, while they take in the sights and stop in Orange, Mudgee, Lake Macquarie, Parkes, Cowra, and of course, Mount Panorama in Bathurst.
These car enthusiasts will drive their vintage vehicles - a classic Mercedes, Porche and a 1966 cream Volkswagen Beetle, in unified mission, clocking up 800 kilometres for a good cause.
Their fundraising goal is $50,000.
The blokes recently featured in the Mudgee Guardian, also owned by Australian Community Media, the publisher of this masthead.
One of the participants Mario Nearchou, of Sylvania Waters, said they also plan to host a charity event at Doltone House on June 2.
"To make a difference, I have joined forces with fellow car enthusiasts Harry Moustakas, Nick Harris, Michael Skyllas, John Assarapin and Bob Hickman, to raise as much money as we can for the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF)," he said.
"The loss of my father and father-in-law, as well as work colleagues and friends, to this disease has inspired me to take action and raise funds for cancer research.
"ACRF gives scientists the technology and equipment they need to find new and improved ways to prevent, detect and treat all types of cancer. We are proud to support this incredible organisation in their efforts to back brilliant cancer research projects across Australia.
"A guy I play golf with every Monday had stage 4 cancer and after a wonder drug trial, he's now totally clean. He's my inspiration. I hope one day a generation of people talk about cancer like it was in the olden days."
It's not his first rodeo, having done the trip before, but it will be an inaugural adventure for the others.
"I've started this myself. We call ourselves old blokes but we aren't that old. I've recently retired from working in the airlines and have just now realised my life is only just beginning," Mr Nearchou said.
"To do an activity linked to fundraising makes it fun for us. I'm trying to do my bit."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
