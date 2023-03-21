There are six candidates for the seat of Heathcote, which stretches from Sutherland and Loftus in the north to Bulli in the south.
The Leader invited the candidates to provide a 250-300 word statement on their background and why people should vote for them.
The candidates' responses are in the order in which names are listed on the ballot paper.
Maryanne Stuart, of Engadine, Labor
I love our region and the communities in it, but I feel like we are being forgotten.
After 12 years in office, Dominic Perrottet and the Liberals have stopped listening to our community, and that is why I am running, to help give our community a voice in Parliament.
I have seen our health workers, teachers, firefighters and essential workers, be neglected by this Liberal Government. That is why, Labor will remove the wage cap, so our essential workers can get the pay and respect they deserve. This is crucial if we hope to recruit and retain essential service workers now and in the future.
Labor will also invest in our schools and hospitals, by creating an Education Future Fund and we will enshrine minimum Safe Staffing Levels in our hospitals. We will save and rebuild TAFE for the future.
I will also address the botched job of widening Heathcote Road and invest an additional $180 million to duplicate key sections of the road, so that people are kept safe and spending less time in the car, and more time at home with their loved ones. I will build Helensburgh a Police station, that has been promised for the past 12 years. We need a Police presence in the Northern Illawarra.
Protection of the environment, nature and every living thing is my priority.
I will always be your advocate and your voice. I will listen and work with all members of our community to ensure we get what we need and deserve.
Lee Evans, of Loftus, Liberal
I have lived in the Heathcote Electorate my whole life, raised my family here and been an active member of many local community groups. My work and life experiences prior to entering NSW Parliament have afforded me a greater understanding of the issues faced by the people I represent in my role as a parliamentarian.
The people of Heathcote have trusted me to deliver for them for 12 years - a trust I continually seek to deserve! My proven track record of fighting for my local community's needs in conjunction with the NSW Liberal Government's strong economic management has enabled me to deliver for our local community. Examples include:
The NSW Liberal Government's long-term plan means growing our economy, reducing pressures on household budgets, investing in our frontline services, building for the future and empowering local communities. You can read more here www.nswliberal.org.au/ourplanfornsw
Cooper Riach, of Bundeena, The Greens
Hi, my name is Cooper Riach. I'm a science graduate, environmental activist, and your Greens candidate for the seat of Heathcote.
As a young local, I dream of a sustainable and liveable future for our beautiful communities. Despite facing a cost-of-living crisis, as well as an ever-worsening climate and biodiversity crisis, I have so much hope for a better future. We already have the knowledge and the material means to solve these crises, we simply need the political will to act.
There is a clear appetite for change in NSW, and many people are deciding to vote Greens for the first time. People are fed up with climate inaction and the erosion of our public sector by the Liberal/National coalition, and Labor isn't offering enough of an alternative.
If elected on the 25th March I'll be fighting to fully fund our public hospitals and schools; ban all new coal & gas projects and invest in 100% renewable energy; mandate nurse to patient ratios; end all mining under our drinking water catchment; legalise cannabis; end public native forest logging; increase investment in public and active transport; cut rents and ban unfair evictions; and phase out pokies from pubs and clubs.
With more Greens in both houses of parliament we can push the next government to implement the solutions we already know we can achieve. It would be the greatest honour to be on that team in the next term of government that pushes for real action on climate change, real solutions to the cost-of-living crisis, and real benefit for our communities.
No matter who forms government following the 25th March, the Greens will push them to do better for the people of NSW.
Matthew Bragg, of Bowral, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment / Corruption
I am passionate about preserving our natural heritage from overdevelopment, habitat destruction, and climate change so that future generations can also benefit. As a former rescue helicopter doctor and continues to work as a senior physician in regional public hospitals and is acutely aware of the strain runaway population growth puts on the health system. I am running for Sustainable Australia Party because it is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform. We are fighting to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption. This includes protecting endangered species habitats, native forests and local tree canopies; reducing Australia's waste production; acting on climate change; stopping inappropriate high-rise and sprawl; delivering new community infrastructure before more housing; stabilising Australia's population size; transparent reporting of political donations and lobbying; and banning political donations from big business and unions.
In line with our science and evidence-based approach to policy, Sustainable Australia Party is #RedefiningGrowth to mean better, not bigger. Importantly, Sustainable Australia Party is the only political movement to challenge the reckless political agenda of rapid growth in both resource consumption (e.g. water, energy, forests, fish stocks, etc) and population size. Instead, we prioritise growth in our health and wellbeing over business-as-usual growth in consumption and population.
Finally, as an independent community movement, after you Vote 1 for Sustainable Australia Party, we ask that you decide where to direct your own preferences.
Sean Ambrose, of Helensburgh, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers
Contact details not provided.
Arielle Perkett, of Springwood, Animal Justice Party
My name is Arielle Perkett.
I am standing as a candidate for Heathcote because I am driven by science-based and pragmatic approaches. I want to implement these approaches to make better choices for animals and the planet.
I am a longtime member and contributor of the Animal Justice Party, including being the deputy chair of the Young Animal Justice Party. After volunteering in previous elections, I realized it was my time to make a bigger impact for the voiceless. I am an executor for Animal Voices Society at UNSW and I work as a tree planter. I am studying a Bachelor of Science at UNSW with a major in ecology and a minor in biology.
My focus points for this election are protecting the rivers and animals from local coal mining. The need for safe wild crossings, there have been too many deaths on the roads and people have been accustomed to seeing dead animals along our roads. We need an upgrade to Heathcote road not just for human lives, but for nonhuman animals as well. I call for the removal for all shark nets from out beaches, we can protect humans without strangling our beautiful marine life.
My reason for studying is my goal of bringing awareness to and reducing the impact of animal agriculture on the environment. Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change and is always left out of the conversation. In Australia, animal agriculture is the number 1 reason for deforestation. We need our forests to capture and store the carbon in our atmosphere.
If I held a position in the lower house it would reinforce and drive forward a stronger voice for those concerned by animal cruelty and environmental damage.
As for my personal life, I am a chocoholic, and for my recent 30th birthday I had my face molded in vegan chocolate!
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.