I am passionate about preserving our natural heritage from overdevelopment, habitat destruction, and climate change so that future generations can also benefit. As a former rescue helicopter doctor and continues to work as a senior physician in regional public hospitals and is acutely aware of the strain runaway population growth puts on the health system. I am running for Sustainable Australia Party because it is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform. We are fighting to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption. This includes protecting endangered species habitats, native forests and local tree canopies; reducing Australia's waste production; acting on climate change; stopping inappropriate high-rise and sprawl; delivering new community infrastructure before more housing; stabilising Australia's population size; transparent reporting of political donations and lobbying; and banning political donations from big business and unions.