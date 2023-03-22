St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education

Raise Foundation seeks school volunteer mentors

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan and Lachie participated in a youth mentoring program. Picture supplied

St George residents looking to give back to their community may find an ideal fit as a volunteer school mentor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.