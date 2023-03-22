St George residents looking to give back to their community may find an ideal fit as a volunteer school mentor.
Youth mentoring program Raise Foundation, which provides early intervention and evidence based mentoring for vulnerable high school students, is seeking volunteers to help make a difference at Georges River College Hurstville.
Supporting the program is The Origin Energy Foundation, a partner since 2021.
Foundation founder Vicki Condon, said there was a significant need for extra support, particularly after COVID-19 lockdowns and the effects on education and socialisation.
"We know many of young people in St George are experiencing an increasing number of challenges that impact their well-being, yet many are unable to access a caring, independent and trusted adult to talk to - someone that shows up each week just for them," she said.
"With our industry leading training we can equip anyone from the community to become a youth mentor, so we're asking anyone interested to consider signing up and helping address this urgent social need."
Origin Energy Foundation volunteering program manager Tania Carlos, says the program also benefits mentors.
"In addition to having huge benefits for the young people involved, our employees who volunteer as mentors have said that the connection with their mentee gave them a sense of purpose and improved their active listening skills," she said.
Last year the Raise youth mentoring program reached more than 2000 young people and aims to support more than 2500 throughout 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
