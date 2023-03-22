We're working to support you now and create opportunities for you in the future. We're taking pressure off your household budget with more than 70 rebates and vouchers available through Service NSW, plus new schemes to make housing more affordable. If re-elected we will be implementing a $40 per week Opal cap for commuters, and will introduce the NSW Kids Future Fund, giving children a head start on the two most important things they need to secure their future - buying a home and acquiring the skills and education they need to succeed.