There are five candidates for the seat of Miranda, which runs east to west, from Taren Point and Caringbah to Menai and Illawong.
The Leader invited the candidates to provide a 250-300 word statement on their background and why people should vote for them.
The candidates' responses are in the order in which names are listed on the ballot paper.
Nick Hughes, of Kareela, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment / Corruption
Information from website: Nick was born in the UK and migrated to Australia 12 years ago where he now lives in Sydney with his family. He has a successful career in technology for more than 20 years, including running a successful business of his own. He now leads the NSW branch of a national technology company. His love of the outdoors, camping and sailing has fostered a passion for preserving the environment, with a desire to ensure that future generations have the opportunities to experience the natural beauty of Australia.
Nick believes in a diverse and contemporary Australia characterised by tolerance and equality. He is concerned by the failure of the main political parties to rise to the challenges of manageable population growth, investment in infrastructure and affordable housing. He has a strong desire to promote open, rationale debate within politics in order to meet the challenges facing current and future generations of Australians.
Eleni Petinos, of Gymea, Liberal
For the last 8 years, I have had the honour of representing the Miranda electorate, the community that is my home.
Our community has been through a lot in recent years, and we are facing serious economic challenges. But I'm optimistic about the future that we can create together for our community and our State.
As part of the NSW Liberal Government, I have worked hard to invest in our local community. This includes delivering upgrades to Sutherland Hospital's emergency department and operating theatres, building the M6 Stage 1 south to Kogarah, improving local roads like Alfords Point Road, Princes Highway and Linden Street, upgrading local schools such as the new school hall at Jannali East Public School, improving T4 train services and the accessibility upgrades to Jannali and Como Stations.
Only the NSW Liberals can deliver the strong economy we need to continue delivering important projects for our community.
We're working to support you now and create opportunities for you in the future. We're taking pressure off your household budget with more than 70 rebates and vouchers available through Service NSW, plus new schemes to make housing more affordable. If re-elected we will be implementing a $40 per week Opal cap for commuters, and will introduce the NSW Kids Future Fund, giving children a head start on the two most important things they need to secure their future - buying a home and acquiring the skills and education they need to succeed.
I love our community and believe that it is the best place to live, work and raise a family. If re-elected as your representative, I will continue fighting for our community and working every day to keep NSW moving forward.
Martin Moore, of Cronulla, The Greens
Hi I'm Martin Moore.
Integrity in NSW politics? Doesn't exist mate! Do we become complacent and resigned about that? Let's continue to have a strong Greens presence in the NSW Parliament and hold the major parties to account!
The Climate Emergency has been my call to stand. The adage "Think Global think Local" resonates and motivates me. It's right where we live and breathe that the pebble in the pond will have its effect!
Together we can ensure everyone has a home!
Miranda electorate is considered a conservative part of the world and I'm often met with "What's the point, no one votes Green anyway", and yet my assumptions are challenged as I continue to encounter a strong desire from people from all walks of life in the Shire to address the Climate Emergency!
I bring kilometres of experience to the task, essentially, community experience. I built on my Fine Arts Degree with a Masters in Social Ecology, out of my extensive work as a Community Artist, Social Housing Advocate, Peace, Social Justice and environmental activism have forged my choices in life!
I empathise with the current challenges Local Businesses face. Having been a Sole Trader and struggled in Business in the past I'm keen to support the economy of Miranda and our hard working enterprising population.
The Environment and Shelter I see as priorities. I despair at times with the Housing Crisis we find ourselves in and the shrinking options and challenges the next generations face! I bring my own lived experience and a pride in the excellent Greens policies for Housing going forward!
A vote for the Greenish Miranda sends a message that the electorate cares about the environment and our society! A Greens vote in the Upper House will lead to more Greens in Parliament to push for our policies and hold the Government to account!
We know both major parties are in the pockets of corporate donors! The Fossil Fuel Industry, Gambling Interests and big Developers prosper at the expense of our communities!
Together we can...
1) Tackle Climate Change by rapidly transitioning to publicly owned renewable energy.
2) Support Affordable Housing initiatives!
3) Mindful development as opposed to over development! With Heritage and Environmental issues honoured!
4) Fund World class Schools, Hospitals, Public Transport and Social Services!
I'll represent our communities values in Parliament and hold the major parties to account! Together we can create a fairer and cleaner future for us all.
Simon Earle, of Caringbah, Labor
I've lived in the Shire for over thirty years and four generations of my family have called it home. I am married to Emma and have two children at local Public High Schools. I have had broad professional experience in public, private and not-for-profit organisations, including as a Primary School Teacher, Health Educator, Trainer and Assessor, and senior manager. I am currently the Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary of a not-for-profit training and research organisation.
I like to surf, I like to cook and I like to give back to my community. I previously volunteered for the local Coast Guard and Marine Rescue operations, have actively campaigned to prevent family and domestic violence for 13 years with White Ribbon, and have been member of a local Surf-Life Saving Club for over ten years, where I developed a squad of Nippers from the Under 6's to the Under 14's.
The people of the Shire asked me to contest this election because they are not getting the representation they deserve from the current member for Miranda, Eleni Petinos.
Why is Eleni Petinos good enough to represent the people of Miranda, when she was sacked from the Ministry by the Premier, Dominic Perrottet?
The constituents of the electorate have every right to expect an MP who is committed to delivering for them, their families and their businesses. They are asking for service, not scandals.
I have demonstrated that I am willing to engage with the electorate, genuinely listen to concerns, to stand up and work hard for the people of Miranda.
The Shire needs a fresh start, and I will deliver it.
Gaye Cameron, of Sylvania, Independent
Married to Mark, who is Australian Aboriginal - Wonnarua people, Christian, and have children, live in Sylvania and have lived in the St George/Sutherland Region for over 35 years. I have many qualifications including MBA, Graduate Certificate Safety Science and Business Environmental Management and a Bachelor of Social Work (Dux). I'm a Registered Social Worker and Psychotherapist at Gymea, supporting local people with mental health concerns, victims of crime, and people going through workers compensation. During my career I have worked in all tiers of Government, private enterprise, education, emergency services and disability sector. Since leaving High School in 1987, I have always been employed, working hard, supporting my family, and giving back to community as a volunteer Local Commander with the NSW State Emergency Service for 14 years. During this time I attended many disasters including 1994 Sydney Bushfires in Sutherland Shire, 1997 Thredbo Landslide, 1999 Sydney Hailstorm and many other floods and storm events. I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly but more importantly I have seen the spirit in communities coming together to support each other.
This is the spirit I want to serve for YOU as your State Representative. Not only be your voice in NSW Parliament, advocate to the new State Government on issues that concern us now but also the future. The cost of Living, Energy Prices, Fixing Education Curriculum, Protecting our Religions, Keep the Government honest with Fiscal Responsibility Act, attend to local Transport, Health and Education infrastructure, and attend to our local Environment concerns including, reduce overdevelopment, conserve remaining greenspace and fix the waterways. I am also concerned of the silent members of our community - the elderly, people living with disabilities, and workers battling the workers compensation system. It's time for a real change.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
