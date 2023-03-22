St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'Why you should vote for me': Miranda candidates state their case for election

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:30pm
Early voting centre at Miranda, which also caters for voters in the Cronulla electorate. Picture by Chris Lane

There are five candidates for the seat of Miranda, which runs east to west, from Taren Point and Caringbah to Menai and Illawong.

