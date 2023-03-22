St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Entries open for 2023 R D Walshe Memorial Writing for the Environment Competition

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:25am
The late Bob Walshe in 2010 in Royal National Park. Picture: Nick Moir

"Future, what future?" is the subject the 2023 R D Walshe Memorial Writing for the Environment Competition.

