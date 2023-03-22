"Future, what future?" is the subject the 2023 R D Walshe Memorial Writing for the Environment Competition.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre established the competition in honour of its founder and leading environmental campaigner Bob Walshe, who died in 2018.
Entries have opened and close on Friday June 30, 2023.
Writers are asked to personalise how they see their future, including elements relating to the environment and broader sustainability concepts.
"Every day in the media, there are cautions and warnings and predictions about the future of humanity in a rapidly changing world with an increasingly degraded environment," said Phil Smith, Environment Centre board member and a competition coordinator.
"The intention of this year's competition is to invite people to think about the future and their place in it. Writers may consider possible, preferable and probable futures. We want them to put themselves into that world."
There are three age categories - Under 19, 19-25 years, and Over 65 - with cash prizes of $500 for the winner of each category. Runners up will also receive a cash prize.
The Sutherland Shire Writers Group also offers an additional prize of $100 for a junior writer, the "Pat Strong Award for a Young Writer", which honours one of the group's foundation members.
Details about the competition and how to submit your entries can be found here: https://www.ssec.org.au/grants-and-awards/rd-walshe-memorial-writing-for-the-environment-prize/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.