Kingsgrove house searched as third man charged over alleged role in Rami Iskander murder

A third man has been charged by Taskforce Erebus detectives investigating the fatal shooting of another man in Sydney's south-west last year.
Just before 4am on Saturday, 14 May 2022, emergency services responded to reports of a shooting on Knox Street, Belmore.
Upon arrival, a man was located with gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, died at the scene.
He has since been formally identified as 23-year-old Rami Iskander.
The matter was initially investigated by detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and South West Metropolitan Region under Strike Force Bati.
The investigation subsequently formed part of ongoing inquiries by Taskforce Erebus into several fatal shootings and criminal activities by organised crime networks across Sydney.
Two men have been charged in relation to their alleged roles; they both remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 29-year-old man at Marrickville Police Station about 6.40am today (Tuesday 21 March 2023).
Officers subsequently executed three search warrants at homes in Canterbury, Roselands, and Kingsgrove, during which police seized cash, mobile phones, ammunition, a luxury watch.
The man was later taken to Campsie Police Station and charged with accessory before the fact to murder, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and use false document to obtain property.
Police will allege in court that the man was involved in supply of vehicles used in the execution of Rami Iskander.
The man was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court later today.
Investigations under Task Force Erebus continue.
Anyone with information that may assist Taskforce Erebus investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
