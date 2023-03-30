Bayside Council seeks feedback on Kingsgrove Avenue Reserve plan

Bayside Council has released details of its planned upgrade of the amenities building at Kingsgrove Avenue Reserve at Bexley North.
The project aims to provide improved facilities for the community and sporting clubs.
The council is seeking feedback from the community to help inform the final designs for the upgrade.
The project includes:
The Kingsgrove Avenue Reserve Amenities and supporting documentation will be on public exhibition from 15 March to 11 April 2023.
To view the concept plans and have your say, visit: https://baysidensw.org/kingsgrove-ave-reserve
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.