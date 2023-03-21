St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Cronulla Sharks stars deliver powerful message against racism in new schools program

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:10pm
Cronulla Sharks stars Nicho Hynes, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Will Kennedy have delivered a powerful anti-racism message to Years 5 and 6 pupils at Kurnell Public School.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

