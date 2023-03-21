Cronulla Sharks stars Nicho Hynes, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Will Kennedy have delivered a powerful anti-racism message to Years 5 and 6 pupils at Kurnell Public School.
The trio spoke about the racism they experienced while growing up and in their NRL careers, the impact it can have and how every person can help bring about change.
Kurnell Primary is the first school to run the Sharks One Heart anti-racism program, with applications invited from others in the shire.
The 45-minute interactive presentation, delivered by trained staff and ambassadors, along with players, utilises the diversity of the Sharks playing group and the power of sport as a vehicle to promote harmony and social cohesion.
Hynes told the students there were 18 different cultures in the Sharks team, and how important it was to have inclusiveness and diversity.
"We also spoke about racial remarks and comments players have been copping," he said.
"In everyday life, people cop it, too.
"We tried to get through to these kids how important it is to stop that in day to day life...and cancel it out as much as we possibly can.
"We got the kids to think about it and then pair up and make a commitment.
"Will and Ronny and I made a commitment as well. and mine was to pick up racial comments straight away.
"I have a bit of a different story where I cop not being black enough or I am too white to be an Aboriginal man.
"I probably copped that and accepted that for too long and was too scared to speak openly about it.
"Now, I have learnt so much in All Stars camps to be proud and committed to who I am and my identity, and no one can take that away from me.
"If I hear racial remarks about me or people in the street I am going to be calling it out straight away and put them on the spot and saying that's not ok."
Hynes said visiting the school brought back memories.
"When I was a little kid at school I was thrilled to bits any time an NRL player, or anyone who looked like an NRL player - it might have been just a local footy player - came to talk to us," he said.
"So, to come back and have an impact on the next generation of kids, and especially do it here in the shire where they're all big Sharkies fans, it humbles me."
Kennedy said, "It feels great to make a difference by being a part of the program. I love what the Sharks are doing".
Mulitalo said it was important for the "young kids to learn about racism because they will carry the torch in the years ahead".
"I think it's about teaching kids what it means to be diverse," he said. "The world is travelling at a different pace, so I think it's important when they get a bit older they educate their friends, family members and their own kids and wives and partners."
Information conveyed in a slide show included that the impact of racism included ongoing feelings of sadness, depression and being left out, a constant fear of being verbally or physically attacked, not wanting to go to school and having little or no trust in anyone except family.
Suggested actions if racism was witnessed included:
Sharks Have Heart head of community and government relations Jessica Macartney said, with one in five Australians at one point in their lives experiencing racism, and three out of four indigenous Australians experiencing it regularly, the Sharks brand and the profile of the players could play a valuable role in promoting the anti-racism message.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
