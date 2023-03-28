Most people know of Jason Stevens as a former NRL football player but with the latest release of his second movie his name is once again up in lights.
Last week Jason rolled out the red carpet at Hoyts Cronulla to premiere his new film Finally Me in front of some NRL heavyweights, actors, friends and family and lots of Shire luminaries.
Since retiring from the NRL Stevens has trod a new path in filmmaking, firstly making a documentary and then the 2018 movie Chasing Comets - which was loosely based on his life.
Chasing Comets lead actors were Dan Ewing and Isabel Lucas, and now he has also used some of Australia's best young talent in Josh Heuston, Charlie Torr and Naomi Sequeira.
Finally Me follows teenager Soula Mitsos (Jazz Laker), who works after school in the family owned takeaway souvlaki store.
All her dad wants her to do is take over the store and marry a nice Greek boy but all Soula wants to do is be a high school cheerleader.
Despite being a novice, Soula's dream becomes a reality when she's unexpectedly chosen in the team. but she faces ridicule from her teammates, and much opposition from the affluent Taylor White (Alea O'Shea).
But Soula's greatest battle will come from within as she struggles to believe that she really belongs.
Stevens wrote, produced and directed the film and it is shot almost entirely in the Sutherland Shire - except for a brief foray into the inner west.
Stevens is passionate about film and Finally Me is probably not what people would expect from him.
Stevens said it is a heartwarming teen comedy and he had to cover all the bases.
"There are not that many Australian movies getting made, that's why I wrote Finally Me with American accents so it would hopefully find a broader audience overseas.
"I love the writing process and will continue to do that, but I'd like to grow as a director so I can really grow and hone my skills.
"With independent films, there's always something else to do on top of the workload of writing, producing and directing.
"I was pretty spent when it was over"
Stevens' next project is closer to home and is called Z Unit-operation Copper, about a special forces soldier in WW2 Spencer Walklate, who also happened to be a St George Rugby League front rower.
The public can get involved in funding for this project by going to the Australian Cultural Fund' website and donating to help out generating new Australian film content.
Finally Me is in selected Cinemas - look under Fan-Force for tickets and sites.
