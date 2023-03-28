St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bangor boy Archie Herb smashes world 2000m record for his age at Sylvania Waters Athletics Track

By Ric Chapman
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Herb at Sylvania Waters Athletics Track. Picture supplied
Archie Herb at Sylvania Waters Athletics Track. Picture supplied

It was overcast, but there was no wind at all on Tuesday morning of this week at around 7.15am in the shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.