It was overcast, but there was no wind at all on Tuesday morning of this week at around 7.15am in the shire.
Most shire residents were still asleep at that time. Some where just stretching and yawning and coming to life for the day and, while they were all waking, a small group of enthusiastic athletic fans watched the smallest 8-year-old you've perhaps ever seen run five laps of the Sylvania Waters Athletics Track.
There were four stop watches on him and the run was videoed - all necessary just in case he broke the 2000 metres world record for his age group, which is under 9.
And, with tiny legs churning hard all the way like a windmill in the breeze, he did!
Archie Herb, a Sylvania Heights school kid, who lives in Bangor, stopped the clock in an astonishing 6:47.4.
He split the 1km mark in 3:18.
Most probably, 90 per cent of all grown Park Run competitors of ALL ages cannot run that fast for 1km.
In fact, Archie was so quick he bettered the previous mark held by American Daniel Skandera by a whopping 7 seconds!
"I knew when he went through the 1km mark in 3:18 that he was going to break it," said his proud coach dad, Nick. "He just kept grinding it out which is how he runs and I'm so proud of him."
Young Archie, who is a staunch Cronulla Sharks supporter and plays rugby league with the Gymea Gorillas, claimed he could hear the cheers of the supporters and the splits. "I felt strong at the halfway mark and I knew I was on target on that last lap," he said moments after his superb performance.
To ratify the record, a video must be sent to the World Athletics authorities along with video of four independent watches. The Herb family has done this and are eagerly awaiting ratification by Athletics Australia and the World body.
Upon hearing of the astonishing run by one so young, two time Olympic representative Zoe Buckman, who recently set a course record when winning the Great Southern Mile road race in Sutherland, just shook her head. "I am speechless."
As a reward, Nick and his school teacher wife Karli, took Archie and his brother Billy to Disneyland.
They all will return in time for school cross country and school athletics carnival meets as he has entered rarified air with this performance.
On the World Age List of records, which go from 6 through to 19, current global superstar Jakob Ingebritgtsen is on the list in three separate age categories. The closest one to Archie is the Under 14 WR he set at 5:24.41. So Archie has six years to find less than a minute.
All eyes will be on Archie when he returns to Australia and races at his school carnival meets.
"The World Record for his age in the 10k," said his father, "is just over 40mins. I think he can do that comfortably off this run."
