Australia's Test cricket and World Cup umpire Claire Polosak has made a special visit to Sutherland Shire to check out local up-and-comer Ella Briscoe.
Ella, who plays for the Sydney Thunder and the NSW Breakers, is also a promising umpire with the Sutherland Shire Umpires Association.
On Saturday March 18, Ella officiated at the Caringbah Vs Engadine U16A match at Gwawley Oval, Taren Point.
It was the last of the season's regular rounds, with a spot in the grand final on the line.
Claire had just flown home to Sydney from the Women's World Cup in South Africa and was keen to check on the umpiring progress of 16-year- old, Ella, of Miranda who is still a student at St Patrick's Colle, Sutherland.
Ella qualified as an official cricket umpire last season and has been mentored by the Sutherland Shire Cricket Umpires Association.
On the day, coaches, spectators, and players of both clubs at Gwawley oval came to realise that umpiring royalty was on the ground.
The U16 captains were introduced to Claire and then took the field to play their 50/50 match under Ella's watchful eye.
Claire's process of observing new umpires includes noting their ball by ball performance, application of the laws of the game and positioning, to ensure accurate decisions on run outs with a clear view of fielder's movements and communications skills with the players on the field and the scorers on the boundary.
Claire took extensive video of Ella throughout the match so she could highlight areas of improvement in a later debrief session.
Ella said, 'It was special that an Australian test umpire would come to one of our local suburban matches, with the specific intention of helping my technique, knowledge of the laws of the game, and encouraging me with self-confidence and concentration tools.
"As Claire was recently awarded NSW Sport 2022 Official of year (in all sports), I'm inspired by what she has achieved'
Craig Lardner, who is Ella's local umpire mentor, said, "Ella has a calm and measured approach to umpiring, supported by a full knowledge of the laws of cricket, with that foundation, she has a great future ahead in the cricket world".
Claire said, "It was a pleasure to observe Ella. She looks like she certainly has potential in the officiating space, with her obvious composure in an important match, a clear highlight.
"Obviously though, we want Ella to be playing cricket as long as she is able to, before picking up the counter fulltime.
"All Credit to Craig and the Sutherland Shire Cricket Umpires Association for their continued support of Ella on her journey."
