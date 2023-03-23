Future visions outlined for Cooks River cycleway

Details of possible future cycleway connections as part of the $2.6 billion Sydney Gateway Project have been provided to Bayside Council.
The Sydney Gateway Project will provide new, toll-free connections to improve journey times to Sydney Airport, the M5 and Eastern Distributor.
A requirement of the Sydney Gateway Project is that Transport for NSW (TfNSW) must prepare an active transport strategy to identify and prioritise the key missing links in the walking and cycling network around Sydney Airport.
Called the Sydney Gateway Active Transport Strategy it prioritises six Strategic Route Options as priority projects, five of which are located within Bayside, four in the northern part of the local government area and one in the south, at the Cooks River.
Two options for a Cooks River cycleway crossing have been identified in the strategy.
Option 1 includes a separate pedestrian and cycle bridge in a similar location to the existing Giovanni Brunetti bridge.
According to the Sydney Gateway Active Transport Strategy, TfNSW has stated that a 'clip-on' structure to the bridge has been previously investigated and found not to be feasible. Therefore, this option may require land acquisition at the existing golf course (Cook Cove) and is constrained by lack of available space in this location, according to the strategy.
Option 2 includes a bridge further west linking Cahill Park and Tempe Reserve and uses the existing shared paths in the parklands.
TfNSWstates this option can be undertaken in Council reserves without the requirement for land acquisition.
"Some of these projects are visionary and are immature in their feasibility and design. Projects such as the Cooks River Crossing are not well defined and the impacts on adjoining open space and infrastructure together with high costs and unresolved funding have the potential to rule out a priority project," the Sydney Gateway Active Transport Strategy stated.
Usage data on existing active transport links has been assessed. Available data includes data that is pre-Covid from 2019 and 2020 shows Cooks River at Cahill Park carried approximately 260 cyclists per day.
At Princes Highway at Brodie Sttreet Wolli Creek approximately 137 cycle trips were counted as passing through the intersection in 2012 as part of a study on traffic in the Wolli Creek precinct,
In a submission to the Active Transport Network forum in 2021, Bicycle NSW stated that it favours an alternate Cooks River crossing from Cahill Park to Tempe Reserve.
The delivery of these projects will require extensive community engagement by TfNSW, the Sydney Gateway Active Transport Strategy report concluded.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.