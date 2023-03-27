When 14-year-old schoolgirl Sienna Jovcevski couldn't find an appropriate cream to fix her skin, she took things into her own hands and made one.
Fast forward two years, and this young entrepreneur is making waves in the beauty industry, with her home-made product that 'tweenage' girls are loving.
The Hurstville teenager launched Tweeny Skin, a natural, organic skincare product targeted at girls her age.
Inspired also by her mother Sonja, who worked in the beauty industry for 25 years running a small chain of clinics, Sienna experimented with some ingredients and found tumeric, milk and honey was the winning combination.
"It's known for its benefits when taken orally but not widely used as a topical treatment," Sienna said.
"I trialled it and after a while I could see some difference in my skin. This got me very excited and the rest is history."
It was 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown when she started to develop the idea, officially launching in May 2021.
She also saw a girl using the same ingredient as a face mask on TikTok, and this propelled her project further.
"I struggled to find anything in the market that was suitable for me and discovered the gap," Sienna said.
"I had tried so many skincare products and nothing was working for me. They were either too harsh or too gentle," she said. "This sparked the idea and wanting to help other tweens because there were no products for my age range."
The Year 9 student from St Ursula's College Kingsgrove is also thriving academically, studying accelerated mathematics, balancing her schoolwork with growing a business.
Sienna is also a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champion awards, in two categories - online business and young entrepreneur.
Online business finalists also include Box'd Night at Monterey and CheekyGlo, Bexley.
Winners are announced on April 28.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
