Hurstville's Tweeny Skin launched by St Ursula's College student is a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards 2023

By Eva Kolimar
March 27 2023 - 5:55pm
Sienna Jovcevski, 14, is the young brains behind Tweeny Skin. Her product, launched two years ago, is a business award finalist. Picture by Chris Lane

When 14-year-old schoolgirl Sienna Jovcevski couldn't find an appropriate cream to fix her skin, she took things into her own hands and made one.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

