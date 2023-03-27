A unique collection of Aboriginal stone, bone and shell tools, which were collected around Yowie Bay over many years, will be conserved in the Sutherland Shire Museum.
It is expected the painstakingly catalogued Matson Collection, as it is known, will give visitors to the museum an understanding of the shire's deeper history.
Fred Matson, a third generation Sutherland Shire boat builder, assembled the artefacts over his lifetime, 1899 - 1994.
He carefully collated and labelled them and kept them in three trays and a Julius Marlow shoebox.
Mr Matson didn't want them to be lost or dispersed as many other Aboriginal artefacts have, so before his death he gave half to Sutherland Shire Library and the other half to a trusted friend Harvie Nation, who operated Nation's Boat Hire at Grays Point.
Mr Nation's daughter Lee recently passed on the collection in her care to Sutherland Shire Historical Society on a semi-permanent loan basis.
The Matson Collection is now a prized exhibit in the Sutherland Shire Museum at 88 Venetia Street, Sylvania.
An official launch was held on Saturday March 18 after Cronulla resident and Wiradjuri descendent Bruce Howell completed a high quality catalogue containing stunning photographs and painstakingly detailed descriptions of each piece.
Mr Howell said there was a time when various sites across the shire, in the form of rock shelters and open camp sites, contained Aboriginal artefacts.
"It is illegal to collect Aboriginal artefacts these days, but in the early to mid 1900s various collectors, amateur and academic alike, cleaned out most of the more accessible sites," he said.
"Now, those artefacts are stored in various museums or are possibly hidden away in people's garages and attics.
"Fred Matson was such a collector, but the difference with Mr Matson is that he cherished his collection, and made sure it was passed on to people he trusted to do the same, the end result being that we can now see the artefacts on display at Sutherland Shire Museum, and hopefully reflect on what is the deeper history of Sutherland Shire."
The Matson name is also significant because Fred's father established Matson's Pleasure Grounds at the head of Yowie Bay, part of which became the site for the EG Waterhouse Camellia Gardens.
The pleasure grounds ceased operations about 1920, and Fred and his twin brother Oscar set up their boat building business.
The Matson Collection can be viewed at the museum on Tuesday mornings, and on Thursday and Saturday afternoons ($5 entry).
Group bookings can be made by emailing: shirehistory@gmail.com, or phoning Sutherland Shire Historical Society on 0424 600 150.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.