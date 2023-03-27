St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos: New exhibit of Aboriginal stone, bone and shell tools from around Yowie Bay

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
A unique collection of Aboriginal stone, bone and shell tools, which were collected around Yowie Bay over many years, will be conserved in the Sutherland Shire Museum.

Local News

