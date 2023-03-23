Update
Initial inquiries by police indicate there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man, whose body was found in the surf at North Cronulla beach today.
Inquiries are continuing.
Earlier
Early morning surfers discovered a body in the surf at North Cronulla this morning.
The discovery was made about 6am.
Council lifeguards were alerted, and police and paramedics attended.
