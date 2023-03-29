A first for NSW, the Loftus TAFE campus has welcomed a 'supermarket' for students with disabilities.
The vocational education and training hub has partnered with Woolworths to deliver a mini-Woolies on site, which gives students hands-on retail experience.
TAFE NSW Fresh Food aims to build students' confidence in a simulated retail environment, where students can gain practical skills in customer service, sales and stock orders.
The shop was created to resemble a typical but smaller Woolies store, much like a metro store, with smallgoods, fresh fruit and vegetables, perishable, fridge items, counters, shopping baskets, shelving, ticketing, signage, branded uniforms and Fujitsu registers with Australian currency 'play' money.
It will help people with disabilities gain job-ready skills in an accessible and safe learning space, increasing access to career pathways.
Alongside their practical training, students will work towards completing nationally recognised units from Certificate II in Retail.
TAFE NSW Executive Director of Education and Skills Sydney Raf Marcellino, said this was authentic training.
"It's core to our mission to teach people. Bringing students with disabilities into the workforce is a practical reality and being able to have something like this where students who may have in the past not entertained any sort of formal training, this is going to give them that opportunity to credential their skills," he said.
"It's a fantastic situation where they can make mistakes - there is not that pressure of a real customer yet but this gives them a lot of confidence. Being thrown into it can be quite confronting but this gives them an opportunity for success."
Mr Marcellino says retail services is an in-demand industry, as are skilled workers in this sector.
"Coming out of COVID-19, people realised how important retail is," he said. "They're the type of people that we would have walked past day in and day out, now people realise that we need those workers."
Labor had made a pre-election pledge to ensure 70 per cent of total skills funding goes to TAFE. Mr Marcellino said TAFE would continue to support the economy by providing skilled workers.
"This program is a great opportunity," he said. "We certainly need more support in providing more skilled workers otherwise we run the risk of it faltering.
"TAFE should be seen as parallel to university, not lower. There was that perception but we get university graduates coming to TAFE combining their skills with their degree."
As part of the Mini Woolies program, the campus is also working closely with disability service providers and employers to establish pathways to help connect students with future training and job opportunities.
General Manager of Inclusion at Woolworths Group Catherine Hunter, said the Loftus opening was a milestone for the program.
"...We continue to explore new pathways that can support the educational experiences of young Australians with disabilities," she said.
"We're really proud to expand our Mini Woolies program to VET providers such as TAFE NSW, helping young adults develop several transferable skills and qualifications that can create better experiences for a better tomorrow."
Since 2018, the Mini Woolies program has set up more than 30 small scale supermarkets across Australia.
In 2022, Woolworths and Fujitsu announced the expansion of the program, with new sites to be rolled out in every state and territory by June this year.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.