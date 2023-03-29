St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Our Places

TAFE NSW Loftus partners with Woolworths for the Mini Woolies Program

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mini-Woolworths has opened at TAFE NSW Loftus. It's the first time one has been launched at a vocational education and training facility. Picture by Chris Lane
A mini-Woolworths has opened at TAFE NSW Loftus. It's the first time one has been launched at a vocational education and training facility. Picture by Chris Lane

A first for NSW, the Loftus TAFE campus has welcomed a 'supermarket' for students with disabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.