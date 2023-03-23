There are six candidates for the seat of Cronulla, which runs east-west from Kurnell to Gymea, Grays Point and Kirrawee.
The Leader invited the candidates to provide a 250-300 word statement on their background and why people should vote for them.
The candidates' responses are in the order in which names are listed on the ballot paper.
Paul Constance, of Cronulla, Labor Party
From the party's website: Paul Constance has lived in the Cronulla electorate for over 50 years and "values our unique environment of beaches, rivers and bushland, and is dedicated to protecting our heritage and lifestyle".
A teacher at a local high school, Mr Constance "believes we need more investment in our schools and support for teachers and parents to equip our young people with the best education possible".
Mr Constance is "ready to be our voice in parliament fighting for the recognition Cronulla and the shire deserve".
Catherine Dyson, of Cronulla, The Greens
Hello, I am Catherine Dyson, the Green candidate for Cronulla.
I am running because together we can ensure that our environment is protected for the future and we enjoy a fairer, more equal society.
I have lived in Cronulla for 43 years. As a just graduated, registered nurse, hospital trained at Sutherland hospital ,I was able to purchase a unit overlooking the ocean at Cronulla. It would be difficult for a nurse with similar employment span (i.e. three years) to do that now.
I have worked as a registered nurse and midwife and in early childhood health.
I have a TAFE certificate 3 in horticulture and am a huge fan of TAFE and it being properly resourced.
I enjoy our local environment as a bush care volunteer and meeting the varied people of our community volunteering with organisations such a Sutherland Food Services , The Cronulla Community Cafe and The Sutherland Hospital kiosk.
I am excited by The Greens policy platform and will advocate for transitioning to 100% renewable energy, building publicly owned renewable energy and providing a just transition for workers in the industry.
I am humble at the prospect of working with First Peoples to establish a path for sovereignty and meaningful treaties, I think in Cronulla electorate we have a particular historical responsibility to be active in this.
I want a stronger and bolder EPA to work with industry to stop pollution incidents like the petrochemical spill at Kurnell or the coal spill in the Hacking River, and to hold polluters to account when there are preventable incidents.
I will fight to dismantle barriers and ensure an accessible future for all. When meeting people at Caringbah station I have watched people struggle up the stairs as the lift is currently not working. The Greens Disability Accessibility and Inclusion plan will ensure accessibility of homes and public places, fast track transport accessibility upgrades and support inclusive education.
I will represent our community values in parliament and hold whoever forms government to account.
Craig Ibbotson, of Kurnell, One Nation
Hello, my name is Craig and I am the One Nation candidate for the electorate of Cronulla.
I am genuinely excited to be running for office in the electorate that I call home.. Some facts about myself that are relevant to share. I grew up in Engadine, nickname Ibbo. The nickname changed in early 1990s to Clifton T Gardens or Cliffy T...I am not a fast talker. I am not looking for fame or fortune and I do not claim to be an expert.
I am a qualified sound engineer and level 2 communications technician...I am a vocalist, a song writer, and an on-stage performer with a passion for Rock n Roll thanks to my wonderful mother and her sisters.
I am fair and reasonable and am driven to do the right thing. I am an advocate for the children and the young, because their world is changing fast, and they deserve to have some kind of life like we had, and I am also an advocate for small business.
So why am I here and why should you vote for me?
I will be up front and honest. I did not wake up one daydreaming of a career change. That did not happen for me. I am doing this because our State is in a mess and our State Government have let us down year after year. They offer taxpayer funded relief for some as another Band-Aid when solutions are required. We are the adults here and this is happening on our watch. We need a voice in Parliament, and I have put my hand up to be that voice. To the residents of the Cronulla Electorate, this area is the show piece of the shire formally known as God's Country. We have a duty to preserve the shire's landscape and stop the overdevelopment of our community neighbourhoods. If elected I will bring common sense back to the discussion and protect the landscape of God's Country. Thank You.
Domna Giannakis, of Caringbah, Informed Medical Options Party
My name is Domna Giannakis, I am a mother of one, a local yoga teacher and I've lived in the beautiful Sutherland Shire for over 20 years. I chose to stand as the local candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the IMO party is in line with one of my highest personal values. I believe that every person has the right to have informed consent when it comes to medical options such as vaccinations. An individual should be given the risks and benefits of proposed medical interventions and ultimately have the right to make their own decision without being coerced or penalised for their choice.
My career in the Aged Care and Disability Sector taught me the principle of Dignity of risk which is another way of saying you have the right to live the life you choose.
This means you have the right to make decisions about your care and services, even if your choices involve some risk. As a parent, I understand that children need their parents to provide protection and guidance when it comes to making decisions that could have harmful long-term consequences. Adults, however, do not. They have the right to make informed decisions without discrimination.
If you vote for me as your local candidate in this state election of 2023, I will be a voice for you to be heard, acknowledged, and supported. I will have an open-door policy and I welcome honest and respectful conversations with anyone.
Richard Moran, of Caringbah South, Sustainable Australia - Stop Overdevelopment / Corruption
I am running to de-corrupt politics in NSW and to implement sustainable solutions for out future. I moved to the area because of its beautiful bushland and particularly the magnificent Sydney Redgums. I look after three gardens where I have made extensive use of local indigenous plants. I am a firm believer in biodiversity and supporting local flora and fauna. I have been greatly concerned by the rapid rise in property prices which has driven overdevelopment in the Shire. The major contributor has been rapid population growth. I am a firm believer that as a consumer society with one of the highest rates of per capita pollution Australia needs to maintain a sustainable level of population. I am running for Sustainable Australia Party because it is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform. We are fighting to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption. This includes protecting endangered species habitats, native forests and local tree canopies; reducing Australia's waste production; acting on climate change; stopping inappropriate high-rise and sprawl; delivering new community infrastructure before more housing; stabilising Australia's population size; transparent reporting of political donations and lobbying; and banning political donations from big business and unions.
In line with our science and evidence-based approach to policy, Sustainable Australia Party is # Redefining Growth to mean better, not bigger. Importantly, Sustainable Australia Party is the only political movement to challenge the reckless political agenda of rapid growth in both resource consumption (e.g. water, energy, forests, fish stocks, etc) and population size. Instead, we prioritise growth in our health and wellbeing over business-as-usual growth in consumption and population.
Finally, as an independent community movement, after you Vote 1 for Sustainable Australia Party, we ask that you decide where to direct your own preferences.
Mark Speakman, of Woolooware, Liberal
It's an honour to represent a beautiful area where I've lived a total of over 50 years.
And to be part of the NSW Liberals Government with its strong track record, including in just the last five years steering NSW through a one in 100 year pandemic and the worst drought, bushfires and floods on record. We've come through with the strongest economy and the lowest unemployment of any state.
We're continuing to reduce the pressure on household budgets caused by national inflation, with over 70 rebates and vouchers, plus new schemes to make housing more affordable. If re-elected we'll introduce a $40 per week Opal cap.
We've delivered record investments in infrastructure and frontline services, for example 54% more doctors, 28% more nurses, doubled health recurrent spending, tripled health capital spending and tripled education capital spend. Our track record shows we can be relied on to continue this upward trajectory, for example 10,000 extra health workers over the next four years.
Our major infrastructure projects have included the new Sutherland Hospital emergency department and operating theatres and new Caringbah ambulance station; we'll now build another ambulance station at Sutherland. We're increasing T4 train line peak hour capacity by up to 30%; and building the M6 stage 1 motorway south to Kogarah, 10 extra classrooms, bigger hall and more at Cronulla High School, new ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse; a new visitor centre at Kurnell, and a Sutherland-Cronulla bike etc link.
We're thinking outside the square to tackle big issues that others won't, including cashless poker machines to deal with problem gambling and organised crime, eliminating stamp duty for most first home buyers and a year of universal free five days a week preschool.
If re-elected, I remain committed to being a strong advocate for my local community
