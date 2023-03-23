I will be up front and honest. I did not wake up one daydreaming of a career change. That did not happen for me. I am doing this because our State is in a mess and our State Government have let us down year after year. They offer taxpayer funded relief for some as another Band-Aid when solutions are required. We are the adults here and this is happening on our watch. We need a voice in Parliament, and I have put my hand up to be that voice. To the residents of the Cronulla Electorate, this area is the show piece of the shire formally known as God's Country. We have a duty to preserve the shire's landscape and stop the overdevelopment of our community neighbourhoods. If elected I will bring common sense back to the discussion and protect the landscape of God's Country. Thank You.