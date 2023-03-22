Georges River Clean Up Australia success

A drone, a jet ski seat, vandalised council signs and a $100 note were some of the unexpected items found during the annual Georges River Clean Up Australia Day.
Other items included lots of surgical face masks, bottles, tennis and soccer balls, trolleys, tyres, paint cans and soft plastic bags.
Volunteers at eight sites across the Local Government Area turned out for Clean Up Australia Day in the Georges River area on Sunday 5 March,.
Georges River Council supported volunteers by supplying equipment and removing the many bags of litter that weighed in at 0.84 tonnes. Community litter clean-ups were held at the following sites:
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris thanked everyone who came together to achieve positive outcomes for the community and environment.
"Council and our residents worked so hard for Clean Up Australia Day. Congratulations for efforts over all the sites, and I'm sure you feel a strong sense of community as you got together to do something powerful and positive for our local environment," Cr Katris said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
