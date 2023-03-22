St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Clean Up Australia success

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clean Up Australia Day participants from Advance Diversity Services at Hogben Park, Kogarah.

A drone, a jet ski seat, vandalised council signs and a $100 note were some of the unexpected items found during the annual Georges River Clean Up Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.