It's no game of drones, says Civil Aviation Safety Authority

Drones from local Georges River parks have been detected entering Sydney Airport airspace.
George River Council has cautioned drone owners that they must know the rules of drone usage that have been developed by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).
"We want our community to be responsible owners and operators of drones and to understand the unique risk we have in relation to the Sydney and Bankstown Airport airspace," a council spokesperson said.
"We have had drones in parks in our community detected by Sydney Airport as entering the airspace without exemption.
"If your drone weighs more than 250 grams, you must fly at least 5.5 kilometers away from a controlled airport."
All drones, regardless of how much they weigh are also prohibited from flying over or in the departure or approach path. This is the airspace where traditional aircraft take off and land.
CASA Manager Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Operations, Scott Duffy says there has been a rise in drone activity and noncompliance with drone safety rules particularly around Bankstown Airport.
'Our reports show higher instances of drones being flown on the weekends within 5.5 km of Bankstown Airport - especially on weekends and afternoons,' he said.
'As drones continue to soar in popularity especially after Christmas, it is important users inform themselves about where they can and can't operate their drone, if they need to be licensed and the dangers of flying drones near airports.'
As part of an ongoing national drone safety education campaign, CASA is raising awareness and understanding of safe flying in the Sydney region by working with local councils and community groups.
'We'd like to encourage users to find out where they can safely fly by using one of the CASA-verified drone safety apps available now through the Know Your Drone website,' Mr Duffy said.
CASA-verified drone safety apps and web applications give location-based information with easy-to-use maps about where you can and can't fly your drone according to CASA's drone safety rules.
'Drone operators are also encouraged to test their knowledge of the drone safety rules by visiting our Know Your Drone website and taking the quiz.'
For more information about drone safety, visit knowyourdrone.gov.au.
