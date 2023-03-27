St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

It's no game of drones, says Civil Aviation Safety Authority

Updated March 28 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George River Council has cautioned drone owners that they must know the rules of drone usage that have been developed by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).
George River Council has cautioned drone owners that they must know the rules of drone usage that have been developed by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

Drones from local Georges River parks have been detected entering Sydney Airport airspace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.