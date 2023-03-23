St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Council names David Tuxford as new General Manager

Updated March 23 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris has announced the appointment of David Tuxford as Council's new General Manager.

Local News

