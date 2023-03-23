Georges River Council names David Tuxford as new General Manager

Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris has announced the appointment of David Tuxford as Council's new General Manager.
Council held an Extraordinary Council Meeting on Tuesday 21 March where Councillors unanimously resolved to appoint Mr Tuxford to the position for a five-year period.
Mr Tuxford is Council's second appointed General Manager since the 2016 amalgamation of the former Kogarah and Hurstville Councils. He became Acting General Manager in May 2022 after the resignation of the former General Manager, Gail Connolly.
His appointment follows a competitive recruitment process, undertaken on Council's behalf by Local Government NSW, which attracted a number of strong applicants.
The selection panel were impressed by his outstanding corporate governance, financial, capital planning, and human resource management experience.
Throughout a local government career spanning over 40 years, Mr Tuxford has been successful in delivering strategies and policies to improve organisational performance, embed positive culture change, and create connected communities.
He commenced his career in local government as a cashier at Wollondilly Shire Council within six months after completing his High School Certificate. He then gained qualifications in accounting and local government management.
For the past 25 years he has worked as a Senior Executive in corporate and community-based roles at a number of leading Sydney metropolitan councils including Fairfield, Liverpool and Georges River Council; along with complex regional councils such as Wollondilly, Hawkesbury and Southern Downs Regional Council.
Prior to commencing at Georges River Council, he was the General Manager at Kyogle Council, located in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.
Mr Tuxford has modelled and driven effective leadership at Georges River Council as Acting General Manager since April 2022. He also held positions of Director Business and Corporate Services (February 2018-April 2022) and Director Community and Culture (October 2016-February 2018).
Mr Tuxford was also re-elected as the Vice-President of Local Government Professionals Australia, (NSW) for the 2021-2024 term.
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris congratulated Mr Tuxford on his tenure.
"We are very fortunate to have him continue at the helm of Georges River Council," he said.
"David is regarded as a national top-tier local government executive and our organisation and community will benefit from having him lead our Council through Georges River's next chapter."
Mr Tuxford said he was looking forward to continuing working with Councillors, Council staff and the community to maintain the delivery of high quality services.
"It's a privilege to be appointed as the next General Manager of Georges River Council; my mission is to work on being the best leader I can be for Council, staff and all levels of government to support the growing Georges River community, shape the local government area and continue to provide high-level services.
"I am firmly committed on working with all 15 Councillors to plan and guide the organisation towards a shared vision to meet the community's needs."
Mr Tuxford will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Council, implementation of the Council's strategic plans and objectives, and the delivery of services and infrastructure to the Georges River community.
His focus also includes leading an effective Executive team and staff, as well as overseeing Council's financial management, City advocacy and legal services.
