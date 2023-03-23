Ban the e use of solid fuel (i.e. wood, heat beads, charcoal and other solid materials) barbeques in Crown Reserves, including Shelly Park and Gunnamatta Park.



Amend the current Crown Reserves Generic Plan of Management to prohibit the use of solid fuel private portable barbeques.



Install appropriate regulatory signage to enforce the ban of solid fuel barbeques in all council managed Crown Reserves, with particular attention at Shelly Park and Gunnamatta Park.

