Sutherland Shire Council decides to ban wood, heat beads and charcoal BBQs in Crown Reserves

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Barbecue coals left around a tap in Shelly Park in February 2023. Picture supplied

Barbecues that use wood, heat beads, charcoal or other solid materials will be banned in Shelly Park and Gunnamatta Park and other council-managed Crown Reserves.

