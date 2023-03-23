Barbecues that use wood, heat beads, charcoal or other solid materials will be banned in Shelly Park and Gunnamatta Park and other council-managed Crown Reserves.
Sutherland Shire unanimously agreed to the ban at this week's meeting following a trial of coal disposal bins, which failed to change behaviour.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who moved for the ban, said, if anything the problem was getting worse.
The council acknowledged "safety concerns raised by the community regarding piles of hot coals not placed in the bins provided and left beside taps or pathways, potentially leading to fire risk or public harm".
The council resolved to:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.