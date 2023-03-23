Captain Brady Clarke, of Fire and Rescue NSW at Menai, has been recognised by Sutherland Shire Council for 24 years of service.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce congratulated and thanked Captain Clarke in a mayoral minute, which was unanimously supported, at this week's council meeting.
"Brady first joined NSW Fire Brigades, now Fire and Rescue NSW, on 15 March 1999 and his service has mainly been at Station 90 Menai," Cr Pesce said.
"He currently holds the rank of captain.
"Brady's dedication and commitment has seen him assist with numerous bushfires including the 2002 fires, the 2019/2020 fires where he was deployed across the state, and the loss of properties at Engadine due to a fire in the valley.
"His experience over the years has been varied and he has also assisted with tragic accidents including the Waterfall train disaster, countless motor vehicle accidents, house fires, factory fires, as well as concern for welfare jobs."
Cr Pesce said Captain Clarke had been awarded the 10-year Fire and Rescue Good Conduct Medal with 1 Clasp, the National Medal, the National Emergency Services Medal, a Premier's Citation, a Commissioner's Commendation, and a Letter of Appreciation from the Commissioner.
"These are all wonderful achievements," he said.
Other councillors echoed the mayor's words.
Cr Laura Cowell told Captain Clarke, "It's people like you who keep our community going and keep us safe".
Deputy mayor Carol Provan said, "We all know we have some incredible people in our shire and they do what they do because they love it, but you go a little bit further with your incredible career and your hours of service".
Cr Stephen Nikolovski said he knew Captain Clarke initially as a resident of the area and more closely after becoming a councillor.
"It's important for us to know the impact of this role and the fortitude required," he said. "We generally take it for granted."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
