Captain Brady Clarke, of Fire and Rescue NSW at Menai, recognised for 24 years of service

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:20am
Captain Brady Clarke, with his wife Susan, is presented with a copy of the mayoral minute by Cr Carmelo Pesce at the meeting.

Captain Brady Clarke, of Fire and Rescue NSW at Menai, has been recognised by Sutherland Shire Council for 24 years of service.

