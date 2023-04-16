Things at the Nazareth household are a little different. Seven year old Lincoln explains it best: "Mum helps people who aren't happy and dad has the guns."
With both parents in the army for the Australian Defence Force, Lincoln is old enough to know what his mum and dad do, not just for work, but as a way of life.
Anzac Day is particularly meaningful for the Miranda family. Mum, Jo, is a psychology officer, and dad, Dave, an infantry officer, is in the reserves.
Lincoln's younger siblings, Thomas, five, and Georgia, one, will one day follow in their eldest brother's proud glance.
Mr Nazareth was studying engineering when he was an army reservist, and the couple met after he went to the Royal Military College, where he worked as an infantry officer.
"We have very different jobs," she said. "Mine is varied. There's the mental health side - a lot of supporting people back here in health centres, providing ongoing mental health treatment for soldiers and screening soldiers for trauma concerns halfway through deployment.
"Through tough devastating times, people sharing horrible things with you but then it's a privilege to be able to help them. More importantly, seeing how they come back from those experiences and how they can adapt back with their families. It's such a big shift in mind state.
"The whole other side is performance enhancement - looking at making people stronger and more resilient."
Personal sacrifices have become part of the lifestyle. "Dave missed Lincoln's birth. During that time he was with active battalion and on lots of field trips. My friends were like 'what? He's away for eight weeks?' It's not a job, it's a way of life. It's not just a soldier's life, it's our kids' lives. But we always had really good family support and from the army - it's set up well for that."
Movements shifted closer to home during the start of COVID-19. The couple prioritised their family as borders closed. For Anzac Day, it's exactly about that - being together.
"We have been having some rough nights with the baby but I'd love to get to a dawn service," Mrs Nazareth said. "Traditionally we have gone to Cronulla or Miranda. Dave is marching in the city, so I'll take the kids and we will watch him march in uniform glory with all his medals.
"It's such a fun day for us, but it's sombre. During my time in Brisbane, a lot of soldiers lost their lives or sustained serious injuries overseas. Helping them was my first dose of military. They were so young - in their early 20s. I reflect on the experience of seeing such profound loss and trauma. It's a new generation of the soldiers and how that will affect them for the rest of their lives. It's so different from the cheeky, traditional Anzac digger that the military culture used to be. It's good to reflect on both side of that."
The couple will also be guests at Lincoln's school on April 27 for its Anzac Day ceremony.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
