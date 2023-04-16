"It's such a fun day for us, but it's sombre. During my time in Brisbane, a lot of soldiers lost their lives or sustained serious injuries overseas. Helping them was my first dose of military. They were so young - in their early 20s. I reflect on the experience of seeing such profound loss and trauma. It's a new generation of the soldiers and how that will affect them for the rest of their lives. It's so different from the cheeky, traditional Anzac digger that the military culture used to be. It's good to reflect on both side of that."