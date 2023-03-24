Giving students a 'real world' boost to early job opportunities is frothing up success at Moorefield Girls High School.
Lions Club of Lugarno supports the school's Frangipani Cafe, which is designed to assist students in the special education unit.
Students operate the cafe as part of their Work Education Life Skills syllabus. They obtain fully accredited TAFE barista skills certificate of attainment, and are known to make a pretty good cappuccino.
Principal Natalie Hale says the project has been a great success.
"The development in their confidence, literacy and numeracy skills, and social competence has been outstanding and sets our students up for successful work placement beyond Year 12," she said.
"This has broadened opportunities and some of our girls have gained part time jobs in local cafes as a result."
Recently the school presented the President of Lions Club Lugarno Mike Butler, with a Certificate of Appreciation for the club's generous contribution towards the cafe program.
"For 2023, the school needed to upgrade and purchase a new coffee machine, which we were lucky enough to have a donation to support the purchase," Ms Hale said.
"Over many years, the Lions Club of Lugarno have continued to fund small upgrades to our facilities such as cafe blinds, signage, and apparel, to simulate a true cafe environment.
"The program could not run without the support of our community partners, and it is incredibly beneficial to our students. Thank you to Mike, Tony Batlov and Reg Walker for visiting us to recognise the club's ongoing contributions. We know they enjoyed their freshly brewed barista coffees."
