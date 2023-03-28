St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sallianne Faulkner takes on new role as head of Netball NSW

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sallianne Faulkner has been elected chairperson of Netball NSW. Picture supplied
Sallianne Faulkner has been elected chairperson of Netball NSW. Picture supplied

Sallianne Faulkner is a busy woman - but not too busy to take on the role of heading the sport she has played since she was eight-years-old and loves just as much today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.