Sallianne Faulkner is a busy woman - but not too busy to take on the role of heading the sport she has played since she was eight-years-old and loves just as much today.
Faulkner has been elected chairperson of Netball NSW for a two-year term.
Her other roles include president of Ramsgate RSL Club and interim CEO of ClubsNSW.
A mother of four and small business owner, she is also the general manager of the Bayside Women's Shelter, which assists women and families in crisis and delivers programs aimed at preventing domestic violence.
Faulkner is a former president of Ramsgate Netball Club and treasurer of the St George Netball Association, and also served as vice president of the St George District Cricket Club.
A board member of Netball NSW since 2021, she takes over from Louise Sullivan, who has chaired the organisation for the past five years.
Faulkner said it was an honour to hold such a position and thanked her predecessor for guiding the organisation through the pandemic and strong leadership through a period of tremendous change for netball at all levels.
"I have been involved in netball since I was eight-years-old and I have watched what the sport has done in teaching leadership, team work and being part of a community," Faulkner said.
"Being active is so important for our mental health and its a terrific opportunity to be involved with like- minded people, most of the time outside, enjoying a sporting situation.
"Not only is netball the leader for community and high-performance sport when it comes to women and girls, it is also one of the few sports that has strong participation in every community in both metro and regional areas.
"We have grassroots that are the envy of many and the best professional female team-sports league in the world that includes outstanding role models.
"It is time to amplify our sport to increase participation and inclusion and carve out further our rightful place in the NSW sport scene as a major code.
"Netball builds strong communities in NSW and teaches leadership and teamwork at its core."
Faulkner said netball in St George was in a healthy state, with close to 2000 players registered for competitions starting on the weekend.
"St George is a small association, run by really engaged and valuable volunteers, from the S1s (Seniors 1) right through to Net Set Go for kids aged six, seven, eight, playing for the first time under modified rules, having fun and just participating.
"I believe the numbers are growing, certainly after COVID, which were two terrible years for most sports, and grassroots took the brunt of lockdown."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
