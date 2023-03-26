The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships began in Perth on the weekend with more than 5000 competitors set to compete across youth, open and masters categories, in over 480 events at Scarborough beach over nine days.
The largest surf sports competition in the world, the event boasts competitors aged 12 to 80+ years old.
The Youth Competition boasting almost 1000 competitors aged U13-U15 from clubs across the country got the event up and running with the North Cronulla u13 girls Beach Relay team replicating their NSW success winning Aussie Gold.
Wanda also got on the medal podium day one with Charlotte Bowmer winning the u14 Female Surf Race.
Charlotte said she was proud of herself.
"I feel like I'm dreaming. I didn't have a good start, it was rough around the cans. I picked speed, then I thought I had a chance, put my head down and it paid off.
"I got 8th at State Titles, there was a massive sandbank and I got too nervous. I went to a psychologist and worked on my nerves."
Wanda SLSC led the way for NSW at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships capturing six gold medals, the equal highest in the state with North Curl Curl and equal second behind Queensland's Maroochydore, who had won nine gold medals.
Kyle Mason and Dane Sutton brought home three gold medals each, the highest amount of medals won by any athlete at the event.
They teamed up together to win the U14/U15 2 x 1km beach relay, they were part of the winning U14/U15 cameron relay team and Mason won the U15 individual 2km beach run, while Sutton won the U14/U15 board rescue.
"We knew we were a shot for the top six coming into the final, I told Otis (Jessop) he just had to stay with them in the swim, he did that.
"I then just picked him up on the board and we motored home," said Sutton after winning the board rescue with club-mate Otis.
Beach competitor Mason was delighted to back-up his performance from last year.
"Last year was my first year at Aussies and I took gold there as well so it was definitely my main goal this year and it was great to do it again," said Mason.
"It's really exciting just to race with the best in Australia for my age, and to be in the atmosphere here racing with my team-mates."
The Wanda duo also teamed up with Austin Martinus and Kyle Mason to win U14 and U15 Cameron Relay.
Jessop said the gold medals were a dream come true.
"It's been our dream to get up on the wall of the club, over the years we've been pushing each other, working hard and it's paid off. Wanda is a great community, it's a great Club with all the coaches."
North Cronulla won three gold including Cloe Walsh and Kate Newton the U13/U14 Mixed 2 Person R&R.
