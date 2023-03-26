St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
2023 Surf Life Saving Titles return to Perth

John Veage
By John Veage
March 27 2023 - 8:00am
Wanda's Kyle Mason and Dane Sutton brought home three gold medals each in the Youth titles.Pictures John Veage

The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships began in Perth on the weekend with more than 5000 competitors set to compete across youth, open and masters categories, in over 480 events at Scarborough beach over nine days.

