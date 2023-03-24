St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Work starts on $11.5 million dual occupancy on Esplanade at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 24 2023 - 1:00pm
The fenced off development site on the Esplanade.

Work is starting on the construction of a luxury, three- story dual occupancy development in a landmark location near the top of the steps on the Esplanade at Cronulla.

