Work is starting on the construction of a luxury, three- story dual occupancy development in a landmark location near the top of the steps on the Esplanade at Cronulla.
Temporary fencing has been installed around two old flat buildings at numbers 9 and10 The Esplanade.
The old buildings will be demolished and replaced by a three-storey dual occupancy development, including a rooftop terrace and swimming pool for each dwelling and two basement levels.
The estimated construction cost is $11.5 million.
Development approval was given in December 2021.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
