"I'm struggling myself, having recently had carpal tunnel surgery so I've called in a bit of extra support. I'm not working at the moment. I have to bring mum to everything - all my appointments, my car service, the optometrist, because it's my choice not to put her in a nursing home. I want to keep her at home for a long as possible. It's a sacrifice carers make. We are not being able to go out for dinner, see a movie with friends, go to the beach. I managed to get to the beach twice this year.