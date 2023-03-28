Luxury and timeless charm

With so many desirable features, it's difficult to pin down what the best thing about this new property is. The answer probably comes down to what you're looking for.
It might be that you're "just a stone's throw from the sparkling shores of Gunnamatta Bay," suggests agent Tiffany Perez.
Or perhaps it will be the stunning sunset views over the bay from the main bedroom's rear-facing balcony.
Maybe it's the location in the heart of Cronulla with public parks, shops, schools and everything else close by, meaning "you can just park the car and walk anywhere," Tiffany said.
Speaking of, there's a single lock-up garage with direct internal access and built-in storage, as well as off-street parking to be had.
Some potential buyers may focus their attention on the outdoor entertaining area and the plunge pool at the rear of a private backyard.
Others may be really pleased to find that there's a bedroom and a full-size bathroom on the ground level.
Meanwhile upstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom, an ensuite for the main bedroom, and a living space to be found, along with another balcony for the front bedroom.
There's also the open plan kitchen, dining and family area, or the high-quality finishes, or just the very clever use of space.
Our suggestion is to see this home and decide for yourself what you think is best about it.
