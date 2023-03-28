A lifestyle of convenience

"This welcoming home of substantial proportions is the perfect opportunity for large or growing families, multi-generational families or those seeking a second income with a private granny flat located at the rear of the property," said agent Dean Sperotto.
The main house features four bedrooms upstairs all with built-in robes. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. "The family bathroom, also located upstairs, has a large spa bath and separate shower," he added.
Downstairs the modern kitchen offers loads of storage space, a breakfast bar, a double sink, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a casual meals area and a family room which connects to the outdoor entertaining area.
Also on the ground level, the other living spaces include a formal lounge and separate formal dining area, a large study, a powder room, and an internal laundry.
"There is a double side-by-side garage plus plenty of off-street parking for the whole family and a leafy, private backyard with established gardens and plenty of space for the kids to play."
The modern and spacious granny flat located at the rear of the property (pictured bottom right) has an ensuite with a large shower, a built-in robe, an internal laundry and an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area leading to a veranda and an adjacent timber deck perfect for outdoor dining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.