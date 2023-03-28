Escape from the bustle

Whether you're looking to purchase the perfect home to live in or a potential investment, one of the near-new boutique apartments in The Edith might just be for you.
Located a mere 350 metres from the nearest shops and train station this block contains 12 apartments that each have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a further six that have one bedroom and one bathroom each.
Designed with an emphasis on space, light and air, the result is light-filled interiors and spacious outdoor areas to create modern metropolitan living which blends well with the village atmosphere of Mortdale.
Additionally, The Edith also features a large communal rooftop terrace with lush greenery, barbecue amenities and communal facilities, all of which enjoy a backdrop of sweeping local views. It's a great spot to spend even a little of your day to escape the bustle of real life.
Beyond the building's borders though, you will enjoy the village-like atmosphere that Mortdale has to offer. You can explore the variety of cafes and eateries nestled throughout the district, and with transport so close by you can also enjoy the connectivity of this hidden gem to reach the city or anywhere else you might need to go.
