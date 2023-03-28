St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

70 Pitt St, Mortdale

By Development of the Week
March 29 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Escape from the bustle
Escape from the bustle

1-2 BED | 1-2 BATH

  • 70 Pitt St, Mortdale
  • Price: Varies (18 different one or two bedroom apartments available)
  • Agency: HT Wills Real Estate, St George
  • Contact: Gianni Pasini 0411 396 833, Steve Mishevski 0411 198 370
  • Inspect: 11am to noon Thursdays and Saturdays, or by appointment

Whether you're looking to purchase the perfect home to live in or a potential investment, one of the near-new boutique apartments in The Edith might just be for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.