Update: Labor marching to victory

9.55pm: Dominic Perrottet: "Elections can get ugly but I believe this election was truly a race to the top. I truly believe Chris Minns will make a fine 47th Premier of NSW. I ask everybody across NSW, whatever your political persuasion, to get behind him. I feel a profound sense of gratitude to be able to have served the people of NSW. NSW is a much better place today than it was 12 years ago and that will be our legacy."