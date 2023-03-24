Update: Labor marching to victory

10.30pm: The ABC's Antony Green: "In Kogarah, on a two party preferred basis, Labor has enjoyed a 16.9 per cent swing - the largest swing in the state."
10.25pm: Chris Minns: "After 12 years in Opposition, the people of NSW have voted for a fresh start. To all the volunteers in the state seat of Kogarah, we thought it would be close but in the end we got there. And congratulations to Rockdale, and in particular, Steve Kamper.
"The people of NSW voted to put in a government that would put people into the heart of its decisions and we will not let you down.
"Today the people voted to remove the unfair wage cap. They voted for our nurses, our teachers, our paramedics and police. NSW Labor pledges to look after the people who look after us. Today's vote was a decisive vote against privatisation, to retain Sydney Water and energy in government hands."
10.20pm: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: "Tonight the people of NSW have come together to choose a better future. Chris Minns has been a great leader for Labor and after tonight he will be a great Premier for the people of NSW. No matter where you live and who you voted for, today Chris Minns will be your Premier."
10.10pm: Dominic Perrottet says he will step down as Liberal leader.
"This election will be remembered for its civility." - ABC.
9.55pm: Dominic Perrottet: "Elections can get ugly but I believe this election was truly a race to the top. I truly believe Chris Minns will make a fine 47th Premier of NSW. I ask everybody across NSW, whatever your political persuasion, to get behind him. I feel a profound sense of gratitude to be able to have served the people of NSW. NSW is a much better place today than it was 12 years ago and that will be our legacy."
9.30pm: ABC - Statewide swing to Labor 7 per cent. In Sydney, 7.5 per cent. Western Sydney, 1.7 per cent. Liberal Leader Dom Perrottet concedes defeat.
9.25pm: Kogarah (TPP): Labor 66.5 per cent. Liberals, 32.5 per cent.
9pm: Rockdale retained by Steve Kamper - ALP 63.5 per cent. Liberals 36.5 per cent.
8.55pm: Liberals still ahead in Oatley
8.05pm: Statewide swing to Labor is 6.6 per cent. Labor has gained five seats.
8pm: Labor has won government, ABC. Chris Minns becomes the 47th Premier of NSW.
L/NP 26. ALP 36. Greens 3. Others 5.
7.55pm: ABC's Antony Green projects Labor Party to form Government.
7.55pm: Oatley 43.1 per cent. ALP 42.6 per cent. TPP, and 8.7 per cent swing to Labor.
7.42pm: L/NP 20. ALP25. Greens 1. Others 4. In Doubt 43.
7.35 pm: ABC reports a swing of 6.7 per cent to Labor is staring to appear. In Sydney the swing to Labor is 7.9 per cent. "It's a bit hard to call the election, but it is looking good for Labor." Antony Green.
7.30pm: ABC says Oatley is the litmus test for the Liberals: "If the seat falls it's going to be a very upsetting night."
7.30pm: Target is 47 seats. Liberal/Nationals 8, ALP 8, Others 3. In doubt 74.
7pm: the polls are closed and the count begins.
5.30pm: Sydney's train network hit by major delays in lead-up to polls closiing.
NSW Labor Leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns has cast his vote at the polling booth at the Carlton South Public School.
Accompanied by his wife Anna and their three sons, Mr Minns on the way into the school briefly greeted the Liberal candidate Craig Chung.
Asked whether there were nerves in the Minns household this morning, Mrs Minns said, "It was nervous but exciting, and very happy."
After voting, Mr Minns greet well-wishers at the traditional sausage sizzle and cake stall outside the school hall.
EARLIER: Voters in the three St George seats of Kogarah, Oatley and Rockdale go to the polls today in an election that is expected to go down to the wire.
Kogarah is the most closely watched seat in State Election 2023. Held by NSW Labor leader and contender for Premier, Chris Minns, it is also Labor's most marginal seat in the state with a margin of 0.1 per cent.
Held by Labor continuously since 1953, the seat of Kogarah holds 58,635 electors and occupies an area of 22 square-kilometres consisting of the suburbs of Allawah, Beverly Hills, Bexley, Bexley North, Blakehurst, Carlton, Carss Park, Hurstville, Kingsgrove, Kogarah, Kogarah Bay, Kyle Bay, Penshurst, South Hurstville.
The redistribution of boundaries saw Kogarah expand south, taking in Blakehurst from Oatley and Kogarah Bay from Rockdale. These changes reduced the Labor margin from 1.8 per cent to 0.1 per cent.
Chris Minns is facing a varied field that includes former City of Sydney Councillor Craig Chung, Greens candidate Tracey Yuen and independent and anti-gaming campaigner Troy Stolz.
The seat of Oatley is Liberal Mark Coure with a margin of 6.8 per cent and is considered a key Liberal seat.
Liberal Mark Coure has been the Member for Oatley since 2011 and served on Kogarah Council for eight years.
Candidates lining up for Oatley in order of the ballot draw are: Glenn Hunt, Sustainable Australia Party; Natalie Mort, Independent; Ash Ambihaipahar, Labor; Mark Coure, Liberal; and Taylor Vandijk, of Brighton-Le-Sands, The Greens.
Rockdale has been held by Labor's Steve Kamper, Shadow Minister for Small Business, since 2015.
A safe Labor seat, Rockdale has been held by Labor since 1941, except for 2011 to 2015 when it was held by the Liberals.
Redistribution of the boundaries in 2021 lifted Labor's margin from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent.
Candidates for Rockdale, in order of the ballot draw are: Muhammad Rana, Liberal; James Morris, Sustainable Australia Party; Steve Kamper, Labor; and Peter Strong, The Greens.
Voters have turned in massive numbers of early and postal votes, according to data from the NSW Electoral Commission.
Ahead of the March 25 state election, just over 23 per cent of voters have already submitted their ballots.
Starting the day at Panania, Mr Minns said, "After 12 years under the Liberals and Nationals, New South Wales needs a fresh start.
"Today, vote to invest in our essential services and support the nurses, teachers, and paramedics who keep them running.
"Vote for better schools and hospitals, and to protect essential public assets like Sydney Water.
"Labor is a united, disciplined team. And we're ready for Government."
Liberal candidate for Kogarah, Craig Chung, speaking at Hurstville, said there has been a very steady flow of people at pre poll.
"As of 9am Thursday, 12,028 people had voted at pre poll for the Kogarah electorate and there have been around 5,000 postal votes," Mr Chung said.
"The one thing people are continuously talking about is the clove of living and the economy," Mr Chung said.
"We are working hard to get every vote, talking to everyone who turns up to vote."
Georges River mayor Nick Katris, who was handing out how to votes for Labor at Hurstville said, "I believe Chris Minns has impressed the electorate with his intellect, policy and youthful energy.
"I think people are thinking it's time for a change especially with the fact that Labor has the right policies."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
