Update: St George goes to the polls

NSW Labor Leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns has cast his vote at the polling booth at the Carlton South Public School.
Accompanied by his wife Anna and their three sons, Mr Minns on the way into the school briefly greeted the Liberal candidate Craig Chung.
Asked whether there were nerves in the Minns household this morning, Mrs Minns said, "It was nervous but exciting, and very happy."
After voting, Mr Minns greet well-wishers at the traditional sausage sizzle and cake stall outside the school hall.
EARLIER: Voters in the three St George seats of Kogarah, Oatley and Rockdale go to the polls today in an election that is expected to go down to the wire.
Kogarah is the most closely watched seat in State Election 2023. Held by NSW Labor leader and contender for Premier, Chris Minns, it is also Labor's most marginal seat in the state with a margin of 0.1 per cent.
Held by Labor continuously since 1953, the seat of Kogarah holds 58,635 electors and occupies an area of 22 square-kilometres consisting of the suburbs of Allawah, Beverly Hills, Bexley, Bexley North, Blakehurst, Carlton, Carss Park, Hurstville, Kingsgrove, Kogarah, Kogarah Bay, Kyle Bay, Penshurst, South Hurstville.
The redistribution of boundaries saw Kogarah expand south, taking in Blakehurst from Oatley and Kogarah Bay from Rockdale. These changes reduced the Labor margin from 1.8 per cent to 0.1 per cent.
Chris Minns is facing a varied field that includes former City of Sydney Councillor Craig Chung, Greens candidate Tracey Yuen and independent and anti-gaming campaigner Troy Stolz.
The seat of Oatley is Liberal Mark Coure with a margin of 6.8 per cent and is considered a key Liberal seat.
Liberal Mark Coure has been the Member for Oatley since 2011 and served on Kogarah Council for eight years.
Candidates lining up for Oatley in order of the ballot draw are: Glenn Hunt, Sustainable Australia Party; Natalie Mort, Independent; Ash Ambihaipahar, Labor; Mark Coure, Liberal; and Taylor Vandijk, of Brighton-Le-Sands, The Greens.
Rockdale has been held by Labor's Steve Kamper, Shadow Minister for Small Business, since 2015.
A safe Labor seat, Rockdale has been held by Labor since 1941, except for 2011 to 2015 when it was held by the Liberals.
Redistribution of the boundaries in 2021 lifted Labor's margin from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent.
Candidates for Rockdale, in order of the ballot draw are: Muhammad Rana, Liberal; James Morris, Sustainable Australia Party; Steve Kamper, Labor; and Peter Strong, The Greens.
Voters have turned in massive numbers of early and postal votes, according to data from the NSW Electoral Commission.
Ahead of the March 25 state election, just over 23 per cent of voters have already submitted their ballots.
Starting the day at Panania, Mr Minns said, "After 12 years under the Liberals and Nationals, New South Wales needs a fresh start.
"Today, vote to invest in our essential services and support the nurses, teachers, and paramedics who keep them running.
"Vote for better schools and hospitals, and to protect essential public assets like Sydney Water.
"Labor is a united, disciplined team. And we're ready for Government."
Liberal candidate for Kogarah, Craig Chung, speaking at Hurstville, said there has been a very steady flow of people at pre poll.
"As of 9am Thursday, 12,028 people had voted at pre poll for the Kogarah electorate and there have been around 5,000 postal votes," Mr Chung said.
"The one thing people are continuously talking about is the clove of living and the economy," Mr Chung said.
"We are working hard to get every vote, talking to everyone who turns up to vote."
Georges River mayor Nick Katris, who was handing out how to votes for Labor at Hurstville said, "I believe Chris Minns has impressed the electorate with his intellect, policy and youthful energy.
"I think people are thinking it's time for a change especially with the fact that Labor has the right policies."
