Mark Speakman has been easily re-elected in the seat of Cronulla, with the swing to Labor less than five per cent.
Vote counting results on Monday showed Mr Speakman with nearly 55 per cent of primary votes, Labor candidate Paul Constance with nearly 27 per cent and The Greens' Catherine Dyson with 8.68 per cent.
One Nation candidate Craig Ibbotson polled 6.14 per cent.
The Sustainable Australia Party polled 1.79 percent, and the Informed Medical Options Party 1.62 per cent.
Mr Speakman said he was "incredibly humbled" by the result.
"Relatively few people get the chance to serve as members of parliament," he said.
"It is an extraordinary privilege to serve, and I will be doing that to the best of my ability."
Mr Speakman said, in regard to the overall state result, "in coming days, weeks and months, we will be reflecting on the message that voters have sent".
"We are lucky to live in a democracy where there is a peaceful transition. We will aim in opposition to keep the government to account on its promises."
Mr Speakman was non-committal on Monday as to whether he would contest the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party.
The former Attorney-General, said in a statement, "I'm looking forward to discussions with my colleagues to ensure that we have a strong, refreshed and energised team ready to hold the Government accountable in the interests of the people of NSW."
On election day, Mr Speakman and Labor candidate Paul Constance were side by side handing out how-to-vote cards at Burraneer Bay Public School polling booth.
"It's been a very clean competition and I thank my opponents for that," Mr Speakman said.
"I am hopeful here in Cronulla, and that the government will be returned. We have a solid record in front line services and infrastructure and I hope we can keep that momentum."
Nearby, the "democracy sausage" was an early winner.
Burraneer Bay Public School P&C's BBQ and cake and plant stalls were doing a brisk business.
P&C president Claire Kontopoulos said they hoped to raise $5000 to provide the school with water bottle refilling stations.
