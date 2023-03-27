St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Oatley on knife-edge

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Labor's Ash Ambihaipahar wth supporters at Mortdale.

The Liberal's Mark Coure was slightly ahead in the vote count and was expected to retain the seat of Oatley held by him since 2011, but with a dramatically slashed margin.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

