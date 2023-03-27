A major fundraiser for Dementia Australia returned to Cronulla on March 26, with Sutherland Shire supporters in a sea of yellow uniting for a common cause.
Memory Walk and Jog is the organisation's largest fundraising event. Don Lucas Reserve became walk or jog central, with participants getting physical for a good cause.
The event on March 26 was a success, with the aim of surpassing last year's fundraising goal. This year the ambitious aim was to raise $1.7 million across 20 events nationally.
Cronulla was one of those sites where supporters gathered, after shire residents called for a return of the popular event.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia. There are more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to almost double in 30 years.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
