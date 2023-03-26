Cronulla is collecting silverware after reigning Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes returned with a bang for the Sharks,savaging rivals the Dragons with a dominant 40-8 win on Sunday.
They now add the Monty Porter Cup to the John Mannah Cup which they won against Parramatta.
Dragons fan might not like it but Cronulla had a dominant record against them coming into the game and increased their tally to eight wins from nine matches, including the last six since.
Hynes made his presence felt from the start, but let loose in the second half as the Sharks ran riot, outscoring the Dragons with seven tries to two in the match.
The Sharks once again made the coach nervous early with their completion rate sitting at only 61 per cent with the Dragons leading 8-6 in the first half.
However, a disastrous second half, where they continually turned over the ball to gift their opposition possession meant they were held scoreless from the 25th minute of the game.
There were plenty of highlights to choose from the Sharks who showed their attacking prowess, with their back three of William Kennedy, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa also contributing hugely to the outcome.
Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it wasn't just Nicho-his team mates also stepped up.
"I thought we were good in the first half to be honest, just got too excited, but obviously not the the completion rate, wasn't happy about that, I could see the way they were trying to play, I could see us connected with the ball.
"It's hard to keep up with Nicho sometimes, I thought it was a strong performance."
The Sharks were the first on the board with a try that foreshadowed what was to come from Hynes.
The halfback showed his vision to throw a fantastic pass out to his left to hit in-form winger Mulitalo, who sprinted down their left side and did a deft kick back inside for a chasing Kennedy, who ran in to score his fifth try of the season.
The win was a return to form for the Sharks to lift them to fifth on the ladder with two wins from their four games.
The happy Sharks now host fellow Round 4 winners the Warriors at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
