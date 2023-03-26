The Bulls FC Academy and St George City shared the points in a fascinating fixture that saw both sides' defences come out on top at Sydney United Sports Centre on Saturday afternoon as the final result ended at 0-0.
The first half saw both sides engage in an arm wrestle for possession and chances, with neither outfit unable to crack the solid defensive lines.
The final 45 minutes gave the fans plenty of entertainment with a handful of chances coming in quick succession, leaving the defences into some stellar challenges to keep the scores level.
With the game heading towards an inevitable draw, St George goalkeeper Alex Burke was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Sebastian Hernandez, which left the hosts with the chance to steal the game but the following free kick bounced back off the wall, both sides left with a sense that a win was left on the field.
They now take on Sydney FC at Valentines Sport Park on Sunday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.