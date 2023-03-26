Lee Evans has given credit to Maryanne Stuart for "sticking to her political guns" after she defeated him in the Battle for Heathcote in Saturday's election.
The Liberal and Labor candidates went head to head for the third time, with Ms Stuart pulling off a spectacular victory after losing to Mr Evans in 2015 and 2019.
Ms Stuart has a margin of about 10 per cent and her campaign team believes she could win every booth in the electorate.
Mr Evans said on Monday, "We were up against it from the start with the redistribution and, with the tide going out, would have needed a miracle to survive".
"But, it is what it is and I will move on.
"Congratulations to Maryanne. She has stuck to it, and in the political world you have to stick to your political guns.
"However, I won't concede until the last vote is counted."
Mr Evans declined to comment on the Liberals' state-wide campaign.
"We ran our own race," he said. "When it started to get tight, a lot of our people were vortexed out to help in other areas, and it makes it hard when you are down on resources," he said.
