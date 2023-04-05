By Rev Greg Ball, senior minister at St Andrew's Cronulla and St James' Kurnell.
At the heart of Easter lies more than just a holiday
What do you love most about Easter? There are plenty of attractions to enjoy: chocolate eggs, the four-day long weekend, the Royal Easter Show, time with the family, the footy, a surf down the coast or bingeing on seafood or your favourite streaming network.
Its major appeal may just be the simple opportunity to take time out of a busy schedule and relax.
However, at the heart of Easter lies an historical truth which has resonated down the centuries and continues to speak to us today.
As we come to Easter Sunday, people throughout Australia and across the world will be celebrating the central feature of the Christian faith: that God raised Jesus Christ from the dead.
For many of us death is final. And in our desire to fill our lives with distractions we put death on the back burner. Yet there is often a shadow of a doubt when a friend or relative dies. And as the song goes - What about me? - we are left alone with the thought of what if?
Jesus Christ answers both questions. Jesus was more than just an historical figure who was crucified on a Roman cross in Jerusalem in the first century. He was greater than just a person who did good things and then was murdered by the religious leaders of the day.
Countless historians have confirmed his existence and his death. But he was beyond just a man. He was God made-man. He came so that we might know what God is like. Even one of Jesus' friends asked him what God was like. Jesus replied: "if you have seen me, you have seen the Father."
We all die, even Jesus died. But in an unexpected turn of events Jesus did not stay dead. On Easter Sunday he appeared to women who came to his graveside and later to his disciples and friends. He surprised them all. And over the course of one weekend managed to change the entire destiny of the world.
We no longer have to fear death. The shadow of what if? is answered in the resurrection of Jesus. It is a hope which is historical and real and continues to meet our deepest challenges even in a world where there seems to be little surprises.
This Easter come and join us at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Cronulla and St James' Kurnell.
Service Times
St Andrew's CRONULLA
St James' KURNELL
